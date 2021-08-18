Ranchland Trust of Kansas holding photography contest

Samantha Weishaar, Ranchland Trust of Kansas associate director

Pratt Tribune

Ranchland Trust of Kansas’ 10th annual photography contest will close Aug. 31. The contest is open to professional and amateur photographers of all ages. Photographs entered should showcase the natural beauty of ranching and grazing lands across the state. The competition offers Kansans the chance to explore and capture the many activities, seasons and faces of Kansas’ ranching tradition.

Photos submitted to the contest should express the mission of RTK: “To preserve Kansas’ ranching heritage and open spaces for future generations through the conservation of working landscapes.” Participants may enter up to five photos.

RTK partnered with L’image in Wichita to be the sponsor for the photography contest this year. The locally owned photo printing and picture framing store has been in business over 25 years, specializing in their ready-to-hang plaque mount. They also offer image mounting, metal prints, laminating, canvas gallery wraps and traditional framing. They are in the business of making the artist or photographer look their best.

Photo contest entries will be judged by a panel of professionals in the field of photography and by representatives of RTK and the Kansas Livestock Association. The judges will select one winner in each of the following categories: grand prize, landscape, livestock, people, wildflowers or other wildlife, sunrise/sunset, youth (ages 5-17), Kansas Livestock Association member, fan favorite via Facebook voting and one honorable mention.

L’image will award the 10 category winners an 8-by-10 inch plaque mount of their winning photo. The grand prize winner will receive their choice of an 11-by-14 inch canvas or metal print of their winning photo.

For full contest rules and to enter, visit ranchlandtrustofkansas.org and find Photo Contest on the Events/News page.