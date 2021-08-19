Hansen Arts & Crafts Fair to be held Aug. 21

Shari Buss, Dane G. Hansen Museum director

Pratt Tribune

If you enjoy sunshine and crafts, come spend a fun-filled Saturday in northwest Kansas on Highway 9. The town of Logan is home to the newly renovated Hansen Museum, host to one of the best arts and crafts fairs in Kansas. Join the festivities Aug. 21 when more than 55 artists and crafters from Kansas and surrounding states will turn the Hansen Plaza into a shopper’s paradise. Family and friends gather on Main Street for this annual event. There is no admission charge.

The day kicks off with a 5K Run and 2 Mile Fun Walk. Registration and T-shirt pickup begin at 7 a.m. at the corner of Douglas and Main. The 5K run starts at 8 a.m. with the 2 mile walk to follow at 8:15 a.m. Registration fees will be donated to Phillips County Hospice Services. Call the museum to sign up.

After the race, cool off in the shade and check out the crafty offerings as every booth opens for business at 9 a.m. Food vendors fill the air with tantalizing smells as they prepare delicious offerings such as hamburgers, bratwursts, turkey and noodles, pies, walking tacos, snow cones, kettle corn and more. There is something tasty for every palette. Also, at 9 a.m., Inflate-o-Fun will be ready to entertain the children with the bungee trampoline, obstacle course and a jump/slide combo.

For your listening pleasure, live music on two stages can be enjoyed throughout the day. The south stage will show case the talents of Formerly Three at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. and Melinda Ferree, Patsy Cline impersonator, will entertain from the north stage at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Iowa chainsaw artist, Blair Smith, will be on the grounds to astonish you with his chainsaw artistry. Blair is scheduled to carve at 8 a.m., 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Be sure to stop and watch his amazing talent. Two of his incredible sculptures will be given away in drawings at 10:45 a.m. and 1:45 p.m.

Artisans presenting their skills around the Plaza Square throughout the day include: “Fleece to Fabric” by Area Weavers & Spinners and The Shepherd’s Mill; black smith techniques with Brian Bethke; oil painting by National Oil Painters of America Signature Member, David Vollbracht; Joy of Painting instructor Sandra Seamone; and wheel throwing techniques on the potter’s wheel with Chris Goedert.

Amble over to the Community Room where you can check out quilting demonstrations and membership sales. At 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., watch Janie Lowry’s More Disappearing Quilts demonstration. While your inside, take a moment to try Stitch and Chatter’s long arm quilting machine. Stop by the membership table to purchase or renew your Hansen Museum membership. Purchasing a membership during the Arts & Crafts Fair automatically enters you in the Hansen Bucks drawings. Five hundred dollars' worth of Hansen Bucks will be given away in drawings held at 10:45 a.m. and 1:45 p.m. Remember to stick around, because you must be present to win and spend these bucks.

The highlight of the day will be the selection of 12 new winners (and two alternates) of the coveted “Artist of the Month” award. The crafters are judged for uniqueness, quality of craft and display. Winners announced at 2:45 p.m. with prizes and photos to follow the fair’s 3 p.m. closing.

Join us for the 47th Annual Hansen Arts & Crafts Fair on the beautiful Hansen Plaza in downtown Logan. Come hungry, bring your wallet and wear your walking shoes. You’ll leave with a smile.