Kiowa County Senior Center, Greensburg: Meal deliveries still available in Kiowa County

Kari Kyle

Kiowa County Signal

Next week’s menu at the Kiowa County Senior Center in Greensburg - call for delivery in Kiowa County:

Monday, Aug 23: Goulash, Broccoli Mixed Fruit, Dinner Roll

Tuesday, Aug. 24: Chicken Salad, Spinach salad, Pineapple, Crackers

Wednesday, Aug 25: Chicken Fried Steak, Mashed Potatoes, Peas, Jello w/fruit, Dinner Roll

Thursday, Aug 26: Grilled Chicken Salad, Crackers, Cookie

Friday, Aug 27: Hamburger, Baked Beans, Potato Salad, Cake & Ice Cream

The menu us always subject to change, and currently we are having many shortages on items. Please note that substitutions may be made daily to any or all menu items.

The Kiowa County Senior Center is looking for a part-time cook. Applicants looking for a rewarding position working approximately 20 hours a week please stop by the senior center at 431 South Main in Greensburg Mon-Fri 9 am-3 pm and ask for an application, or email resume to kcseniorcenter@gmail.com. Phone Kari Kyle at 620-723-2288 (office) or 620-518-0758 (cell).