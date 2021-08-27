Teen Center youth stay active with new basketball goal

Youth Core Ministries

Kiowa County Signal

To keep youth active and healthy at the Teen Center in Greensburg, Youth Core Ministries recently received a grant for $1,049 from South Central Community Foundation to purchase an adjustable height basketball backboard to match the basketball goal at the other end of the Teen Center gym as part of the Healthy Hoops Project.

Due to COVID-19, several of YCM's donors had to forgo their monthly gifts as a result of the economic downturn associated with the virus. In Kiowa County, Core Life has an annual budget designated for funding programming, and YCM said they are thankful they did not need to dig into their program budget to pay for the adjustable height basketball backboard.

This new basketball goal will replace one that has fallen apart over the years so that young people can continue to exercise at the teen center. The adjustable mount allows the height of the basketball goal to be changed to a level that is more age and size specific, allowing more youth to play at the same time. Basketball games like Horse and Around the World serve as popular ice breakers and stress relievers for young people at the Teen Center, and the games allow them to share, build positive relationships and work together as a team.

YCM said they appreciate the grant funding that the South Central Community Foundation provides in so many counties where they serve.