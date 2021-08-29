‘Kans for Kids’ trailer placed in St. John to raise funds and fight cancer

By Courtney Blankenship

Pratt Tribune

There is a newly parked “Kans for Kids Fighting Cancer Foundation” trailer located at G&S Motors in St. John, where people can drop off cans and support a local Hudson-based family whose daughter, Emersyn Milton, recently battled a rare form of kidney cancer.

Emersyn Milton was only three months old when she was diagnosed with a Stage 3 Wilms’ tumor in September 2020. In an effort to keep friends, family, and the community updated with her treatments and recovery, her parents-- Brianna and Billy Milton-- started a Facebook page called, “Emersyn’s Fight Against Wilms Tumor.” The page has been “liked” by over 600 people.

“We traveled to Kansas City for radiation at KU Med and chemo treatments at Children's Mercy,” Milton said. “Facebook was the easiest way of ensuring we kept everyone updated on how Emersyn was doing.”

While Emersyn completed her treatment in May and received clear scans, her parents said they would like to keep the Facebook page to allow people to continue to follow her journey.

“Kans for Kids is an organization that is dedicated to assisting children in Barton, Russell, Stafford, Pawnee, and Rice counties who are living with cancer,” Milton said. “This organization has supported Emersyn throughout her journey.”

Trailers, like the one that was placed in St. John, help to raise money in support of children affected by cancer. Kans for Kids Fighting Cancer Foundation is a non-profit organization with the mission of assisting children with cancer, and the project was developed in 1994 in Hoisington.

“If you would like to donate, you can take your cans to the trailer that is located at G&S Motors in St. John, right along 281,” Milton said. “If you would like to donate cans but are unable to take them to the trailer, please contact Billy or myself, and we would love to help you out. The trailer will continue to stay in St. John, but may leave every so often to be dumped.”

Emersyn is nearly 14 months now, having turned one year old on June 30. Her mother, Brianna, said she is doing “fantastic” having had two sets of clear scans.

“Now, she is just growing like crazy,” Milton said.