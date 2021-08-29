Pratt High School holds Back to School Bash

Grace May

Pratt Tribune

Pratt High School’s fourth annual “Back to School Bash” celebrated the start of school Aug. 20, complete with yard games, ice cream floats and a dunk tank. Career and counselor assistant Meagan Householter and counselor Lori Meyers first organized the event four years ago, and each year staff helps put on the event.

The Back to School Bash is an event held in August on Zerger Field but this year, the bash did not go as it has in the past.

The event had to be moved inside of the school due to rain and lightning. Some activities remained and a few were added inside. Students could play dodgeball and volleyball in the gym, cornhole in the mezzanine, or have root beer floats in the cafeteria.

“The weather changed our plans,” Householter said. “It was supposed to be outside, but we had to move inside. The kids adapted well to the change.”

Despite the efforts to move the bash inside, many students still left due to the rain, and others felt the bash was not as enjoyable.

“I think it would have been better if it was outside,” freshman Megan Younie said. “They had to take away some of the activities when we went inside.”

This year, Back to School Bash T-shirts were available with a donation of $13.

Money raised will help fund next year’s bash.

“It was fun,” junior Delayni Griffitts said. “I’m sad it rained, but they came up with a good idea to go inside to play dodgeball and volleyball. The ice cream was good too.”