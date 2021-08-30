Kiowa County Senior Center releases menu

COURTESY OF KIOWA SENIOR CENTER

The Kiowa County Senior Center recently released its menu for next week.

The menu for Aug. 30 will be pork ribette sandwiches, pea salad, strawberries and pears; Aug. 31 will be popcorn shrimp, baked potatoes, cauliflower and fruit; Sept. 1 will be fish, tri-taters, carrots, fruit cobbler and dinner rolls; Sept. 2 will be cheese ravioli with meat sauce, lettuce salad, French bread and fruit; and Sept. 3 will be chef salad, cottage cheese, crackers and apricots.

The menu is subject to change, and the center is dealing with shortages on items. Substitutions may be made daily to any or all menu items.

The center is looking for a part-time cook. Applicants looking for a rewarding position working approximately 20 hours a week should visit the center, 431 South Main St., Greensburg, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, to ask for an application. Resumes should be emailed to kcseniorcenter@gmail.com.

The center will host a book signing with author Dale Kesterson at 12:30 p.m. Sept. 9 at the senior center in Greensburg, 431 S Main St. Kesterson lives in Dodge City, and recently had her book "Resort to Murder" published. Those interested in attending the lunch at noon should RSVP to 723-2288.

The book’s synopsis is as follows: “Lauren Kaye, reporter for The Daily Gleaner, checked in to the exclusive, post-World War II, Long Island resort, assigned to write her first Sunday feature story, while surreptitiously tasked to investigate a fatal scuba accident. Her suspicions deepen when her own diving equipment mysteriously malfunctions. Robert Mallory, her mentor, calls in his friend, police captain Danny O’Brien, who reluctantly accepts Lauren’s help to untangle the perplexing events at the new resort. Navigating jealousy, romantic triangles and evading precarious situations, Lauren must prove her skills to the veteran law officer and put herself in jeopardy to catch a killer, who has already proven the will to … Resort to Murder.”

Kesterson was born in Manhattan. She has writing since the age of seven. She lives in Kansas with her husband and their hairless cats.