Donations support PCC's new track and field facility on the east side of Pratt

Pratt Community College

Pratt Tribune

Old Glory flies high at the newest community treasure in Pratt, Kansas. The Rotary Club of Pratt donated funds for the purchase of a new flag and flag pole at the new Track and Soccer Complex.

Pratt Community College Athletic Director Tim Swartzendruber has had the honor of witnessing so many community businesses, schools and organizations come together in support of the new facility.

"We are extremely thankful to our local Rotary Club for their support at the Track Soccer Complex," Swartzendruber said. "Along with the great scoreboard, it adds class to the facility and will be extremely useful for years to come. We are truly blessed to have such tremendous community support."

Rotary District 5680 Club member Donna Meier Pfeifer, who spoke on behalf of the Rotary Club’s contributions to the TSC and Green Sports Complex, said that the Pratt Rotary Club was honored to be a part of a project that supports a facility that students and members of the community can enjoy.

The Rotary Club has donated funds for a total of four flagpoles to be installed on the properties. A new digital scoreboard at the complex located next to the flagpole, has been sponsored by Pratt businesses Eck Services and Maydew-Thibault Optometry.