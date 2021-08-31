Schmidt earns Eagle Scout pin, celebrates with August 14 ceremony in Pratt

A member of the Eagle Scouts was pinned and celebrated August 14 in Pratt. Troop 201 held an Eagle Scout Court of Honor for Luke Schmidt with family, friends, troop members and previous Eagle Scouts in attendance at the First United Methodist Church. In addition to Luke’s dad, David Schmidt, and his brother, Mark Schmidt, four other Eagle Scouts were present.

Luke Schmidt, who has been involved in scouting for 12 years, said he earned 21 badges in that time.

“Probably snorkeling was the most fun," he said.

Schmidt said the hardest badge for him to earn was for Environmental Science, which took him two months to finish.

Schmidt credited his parents, David and Michelle for their support.

"Since I tend to lollygag my mom helped me stay on track,” he said. "My dad has always been there, helping and encouraging me."

Schmidt said he hopes to earn additional palms and merit badges in the remaining two months before his 18th birthday. After that he is no longer eligible to earn additional awards.

Schmidt said he put in his time to become an Eagle Scout because it will ook good on his resume.

"Unlikely as it is, it would be helpful in a survival situation,” he said.

He said his future plans include attending the University of Kansas and studying forensic accounting.

In addition to the 21 badges needed to reach the rank of Eagle, Schmidt earned 10 others. Schmidt also served in various leadership roles as a scout member, including Junior Assistant Scoutmaster this past year.

As part of the ceremony, Schmidt ended the presentation with the Boy Scout oath: “On my honor I will do my best to do my duty to God and my country and to obey the Scout Law; to help other people at all times; to keep myself physically strong, mentally awake, and morally straight.” The Scout Law, “A Scout is trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean & reverent.”

Schmidt will be a senior at Skyline Schools this year in Pratt.

Anyone interested in learning more about Boy Scouting, either as a participant or helper, may contact the First United Methodist Church for more information.

* Freelance reporter MWB contributed to this report.