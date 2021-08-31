Classic cars and trucks bring owners and onlookers to Pratt for annual show

Car owners and enthusiasts came from near and far to Pratt's Sixth Street Park last Saturday to take part in the annual Pratt Fire Department Car Cruise and Show. Pratt's Alan Stevens was among more than 90 car and truck owners who chose to bring out their prize machines for exhibit, conversation and prizes.

Stevens said there were 92,547 original miles on the 522-horsepower, B5 bright blue metallic, 408-stroker engine in his classic 1969 Dodge Swinger.

"This is the first car I owned as a teenager," he said. "This car can travel at speeds up to 110 mph and go straight as an arrow. I was only the second owner when I bought it back in 1972 while I was still a sophomore in high school. The paint job was done by VanSlyke body shop in Pratt back in 2015. They also performed some of the restorative work I needed help with."

Stevens was one of several top prize winners at the 2021 show, taking Top 5 1969 Dart Swinger. Other division and Top 5 winners included: Danny Schauf, Pratt - Top 5 1970 SS Chevelle; Anita Kendall, Haviland - Top 5 1963 Chevy Impala; Alan Kerr - Top 5 1929 Ford Model A; Kelly Huff - Top 5 71 AMX Javelin; Alan Eck - Best Ford Muscle 1969 Mustang; Allen Wiese - Best Chevy Muscle 1968 Camaro; Gale Bolen, Pratt - Best Mopar Muscle 1969 1/2 Dodge Super Bee 6 pk; John Spitzer - Best Ford Truck 1966 Ford F600; Adrian Tomlin - Best Chevy Truck 1961 Chevy Apache; Roger Ramsey - Best Mopar Truck 2005 Dodge Ram; Larry Crockett - Best Custom 1955 Chevy Pickup; Mike Denning - Best Motorcycle 1997 G5XR; Ross Moon - Best Unfinished 1966 Mustang; Amy Swonger - Best Paint 1967 Camaro; Best Race Car - Garrett Borst 1997 Chevy Silverado; Brian Beeman, Pratt - Best Import 1991 Mazda Miata; Dylan Kasper - Longest Drive 1991 Mazda Miata from Walnut Shade, Mo.; Randy Williams - Best of Show 1956 Nomad.

Money raised by the City of Pratt Fire Department through car entries, vendors, t-shirts and raffle ticket sales, and lunch will help buy new equipment for local firefighters.

Doug Ray and Keith Ray of Striker Welding Service and Striker Powder Coating built and donated specialized trophies for division winners. Other businesses that donated items for raffle prizes included Home Lumber, Doug Reh Chevrolet, O'Reilly Auto Parts, Pratt Auto - Bumper to Bumper, D&R Trucking and VanSlyke Body Shop.

* Freelance reporter Edward Naughton contributed to this article for The Pratt Tribune.