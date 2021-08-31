Skyline School students head back to the classroom looking forward to new, usual options

More than 390 pre-kindergarten through high school Pratt County students returned to Skyline School last week, welcomed by the usual familiar staff as well as two new teachers, a new greenhouse outdoors in the back, and the usual repainted parking lot spaces of high school students.

"We are so glad to have our students back and are looking forward to the year ahead," said Superintendent Herb McPherson. "We are so grateful and thankful to be able to start will all our support positions filled. I know there are others schools out there that are finding it difficult to fill those bus driver, custodial and para positions but we are fully staffed and ready to go."

While school started on August 25 with optional mask guidelines in place for students, McPherson said any changes in COVID-19 status and exposure would be relayed immediatley to parents via a special email report. A COVID-related meeting took place Monday morning for administrative leaders and health staff but the results of that meeting were not available by press time.

"We will be working closely with the Pratt County Health Department regarding quarantines of individuals and classrooms should the need arise," said Skyline School Nurse Heidi McKennon, RN. "Safety measures are in place to mitigate the spread of illness in our buildings and on transportation. We will communicate with our parents and staff as needs change, and adjust our recommendations accordingly should the level of illness increase in our school and/or community."

Two new teachers joined the Thunderbird ranks this year, Taylor Stratford and Taylor Crump. Stratford is fulfilling student-teacher requirements in the mornings and then teaching graphic design and marketing/multi-media classes in the afternoon. Crump has been hired as the new middle school/high school special education teacher.

"For the most part our classrooms look the same as last year with just a few changes," McPherson said. "We have added a greenhouse out back for the agriculture classes, and most likely all the classes will get the chance to do some activities out there."

McPherson said the former FACS or Home Educational classroom area has been revamped to now serve as a design studio for graphics and marketing educational classes.

"We have created some mult-media and marketing/design classes for some new options for our students. We hope to add a school-based store on our school website to feature some of their work," McPherson said.

A change in parking this year moved students from the east-side lot to northern-side spaces, and some students like Brett Atteberry, junior, made use of pre-start times to paint their own parking sports.

"I'm putting a welder on my parking spot because that is one of my favorite classes," Atteberry said. "I'm looking forward to school starting because of the class options I have here."

Sports teams at Skyline have already been in action with opening jamboree tournaments for volleyball and football players, and time trials for cross country. With increased numbers of high school students this year at Skyline, it is possible the school will move from 1A to 2A status sometime during the school year.