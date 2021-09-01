Business merger to bring enhance services to those needing auction, real estate assistance

Chris and Jamie Froetschner of Carr Auction and Real Estate, Larned, are thrilled to announce their plans of making a physical presence in Pratt with the purchase of Sanders Real Estate business. They hope this expansion will enable them to better serve those in the area with their auction and real estate needs.

“We look forward to offering the Carr Auction brand to this community with this new branch,” Chris Froetschner said, adding that both he and Jamie are excited to bridge the physical gap between Larned and Pratt.

“Pratt is a dynamic community with an always-evolving vibe which we cannot wait to be a part of," Jamie Froetschner said. "We’ve watched the community’s growth and the way we conduct business is an excellent fit for the Pratt environment.”

Carr Auction will be acquiring the long-time Sanders Real Estate Company which is owned by Rich and Denise Sanders. Sanders sold the insurance leg of their business to Strong’s Insurance and approached the Froetschners regarding the real estate business assets. The acquisition will retain both Rich and Denise Sanders and Jody Little as active agents for Carr Auction and Real Estate while the transition takes place. Rich Sanders will also continue to offer Licensed Appraisal work for the Carr Auction brand. “Through discussions with Rich (Sanders) we found a very similar business structure and philosophy, built on reputation and personal relationships, which leads to a pride in their respective companies,” Chris Froetschner said.

Both companies were also built on the similar foundation of generational real estate. The Sanders Agency, located at 100 S. Main, the intersection of U.S. Highways 54 and 281, which was the original home to a Champlin Filling station, began in 1945 with Rich taking over from his father Dale in 1979.

“We are excited to have Chris and Jamie acquire our real estate business. Having a family with local roots and a vision much like ours will continue the dedication we strived to achieve,” Sanders said.

Carr Auction was established in 1965 by Larry and Marlene Carr and has continued under three generations of family ownership. Jim and Tammy Froetschner, the current owners, have owned and operated Carr Auction since 2000.

“Tammy and I are proud to see Chris and Jamie take this opportunity by the reins and continue to grow the Carr Auction brand by representing the Pratt location,” Jim said. Chris Froetschner brings 21 years of licensed real estate experience to the business and will act as branch broker for the new Pratt location upon ownership transition under the Carr Auction and Real Estate brand.

Chris’s wife, Jamie (Schartz), also a licensed realtor, will focus on the Pratt real estate needs. She said Pratt has always held a special place in their family, and they look forward to expanding on the existing Pratt area connections and relationships.

“We are excited to have a physical location which we feel will effectively bridge the gap between the brand recognition we’ve maintained and what we intend to build," Chris Froetschner said. "Historically, we’ve always maintained a company presence within the Pratt County area servicing agricultural, personal property, and real estate needs. Having a physical location, however, will now provide our customers a landmark presence. We have really pushed to incorporate modern marketing, paired with solid and transparent relationships."

The Froetschner’s plan includes new signage and building updates, along with website and social media and marketing changes, to instill consistent Carr Auction branding prior to an official “Grand Opening” and ribbon cutting this fall.

“We are taking this transition head-on, looking forward to shaking hands, meeting new faces, and building trusting relationships in all the service categories we offer,” Jamie said.