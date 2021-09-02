Reading fun revolves around animal theme this year at the Macksville Library

Tales & Tails was a paws-tively purr-fect theme for the Macksville City Library's 2021 Summer Reading Program!

Kids were challenged to ‘read’ to one of their favorite critters… whether four-legged, scaly, feathered, spiny, or even stuffed! We saw photos of lots of dogs, a cat, a horse, a donkey, a chicken, and even a goat, who ended up eating his homemade ‘book!’

Participants enjoyed stories, crafts, critters IN the library, and lots of fun over the six sessions for grades 6th & under. Six kids were rewarded for 100% Attendance, and seven kids only missed once! Our top reader, Kennedy Butler, read 68 books, and the prize winner for a shark chair & bucket hat, Oliver Dohle, was the youngest on the roster.

Madison Butler and Eileen Loomis were the GRAND PRIZE winners in the Young Adult and Adult categories. Now they can enjoy their favorite reads in the great outdoors with fashionable sun hats & sturdy new camp chairs! And, everyone who participated received prizes from many generous sponsors.

The library is so thankful for all who supported our program & helped promote success in reading & beyond! We truly appreciate all the wonderful volunteers & sponsors. Volunteers Eileen, Emily, Anna, Jacelyn, Kole, and Cody helped with stories, crafts, and games. Sponsors included Smoky Hills PBS, which donated Pinkalicious books. Golden Belt Telephone donated $100 for chairs and hats for our reading prizes. The Pratt Walmart donated $100 towards snacks & prizes for our programs. The Country Store in Macksville donated tokens for fountain drinks for all who met their reading goals!

AND, Dollar General awarded the library a grant of $1,225 for our Summer Reading program. (The coins you drop in the box at DG do add up!) With these funds, the library purchased incentives for the kids (like stuffed kittens & puppies), instructional tools, technology, and most importantly, many, many wonderful books that will be available for check out all year long!

Visit Macksvillelibrary.com for more photos, local news, plus information on our building fund.