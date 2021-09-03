Kiowa County Memorial Hospital shows strength in general financial outlook

Edward J. Naughton

Kiowa County Signal

The Kiowa County Memorial Hospital Board met on August 27, 2021 to hold a special public meeting for the 2022 budget, the Revenue Neutral Rate (RNR) and its renewal under mill levy for the year 2022, and also to announce personnel acquisition updates, while discussing measurable improvements in the general outlook of the hospital and its operations.

The 11.519 mill levy will generate $1,046,768 in tax revenue as opposed to the $1,013,793 generated in 2021.

At the previous July 23, 2021 KCMH board meeting, the board voted to keep the 2022 mill levy at the same rate as the previous year (11.519). Since this rate would exceed the RNR, thus this hearing was held on August 27th to allow opportunity for the public to comment prior to the keeping of the levy for 2022 and the adoption of the budget.

The RNR and the proposed budget passed with a vote of 7 yes, 0 against, with no comment from the public.

The board discussed the fact that there were expenditures necessitated stemming from the transition phase of being a leased entity, before coming into a management agreement with Pratt Regional Medical Center.

Morgan Allison, CEO of Kiowa County Memorial Hospital said, "We have been able to see tremendous savings through reduction of nursing agency staffing, and are actively working to continue that trend."

Allison said that the hospital has been forming cooperative agreements with area hospitals to strengthen healthcare services in the region.

Allison said, "We are happy about the recent addition of Dana Jackson, PA-C, coming onboard Greensburg Family Practice starting in July 2021, and now, with the expected arrival of pediatrician Dr. Benjamin Yabut, in September 2021."

The general outlook for KCMH and Greensburg Family Practice appears to be growing, and obviously, one of the main goals for KCMH is to be able to actually increase access to healthcare in the community it serves.