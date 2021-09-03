Pratt Public Library announces new materials

The Pratt Public Library recently announced its newest materials available for loan. 

New fiction includes “The Quest: A Western Trio,” by Max Brand; “Blind Tiger,” by Sandra Brown; “Creektown Discoveries: The Walnut Creek Wish,” by Wanda E. Brunstetter; “Blood Sky,” by Will Cook; “Yours is the Night,” by Amanda Dykes; “Dark Song,” by Christine Feehan; “Shadow Storm,” by Christine "Feehan; “Rainbow Range,” by Robert J. Horton; “Hell for Breakfast,” by William W. Johnstone; “Billy Summers,” by Stephen King; “Not a Happy Family,” by Shari Lapena; “Shadow of the Gun: A Western Duo,” by Lewis B. Patten; “The Phantom Riders,” by Leslie Scott; “Lover Unveiled,” by J. R. Ward; and “Class Act,” by Stuart Woods. 

New large print books include “Murder in the Cookbook Nook,” by Ellery Adams; “Blood Sky,” by Will Cook; “Lady Sunshine,” by Amy Mason Doan; “Dead by Dawn,” by Paul Doiron; “In Her Tracks,” by Robert Dugoni; “The Titanic Sisters,” by Patricia Falvey; “Lemon Drop Dead,” by Amanda Flower; “The Lending Library,” by Aliza Fogelson; “Along a Storied Trail,” by Ann H. Gabhart; “His Accidental Amish Family,” by Rachel J. Good; “Every Thing is Fine,” by Vince Granata; “Conger’s Woman,” by Ray Hogan; “The Morgans,” by William W. Johnstone; “Freedom Farm,” by Jennifer Neves; “Peaces,” by Helen Oyeyemi; “Shadow of the Gun: A Western Duo,” by Lewis B. Patten; “West of the Big River: The Forty-Niners," by Charlie Steel; “No Journey Too Far," by Carrie Turansky; and “Very Sincerely Yours," by Kerry Winfrey. 

Adult audiobooks include “Waves of Mercy,” by Lynn Austin; “One More Day,” Kelly Simmons; and “Property of a Noble Woman,” by Danielle Steel. 

Nonfiction books include “In This My Beautiful Egypt,” by Sandra Lehti-Culjak; “The Egyptian Museum in Cairo: A Walk Through the Alleys of Ancient Egypt,” by Abeer el-Shahawy; “Grave Secrets of Dinosaurs: Soft Tissues and Hard Science,” by Phillip Manning; and “The Pocket Timeline of Ancient Egypt,” by Helen Strudwick. 

Children’s books include “I Escaped the Donner Party,” by Ellie Crowe; “Pete the Kitty and the Case of the Hiccups" and “Pete the Kitty: Ready, Set, Go Cart!” by James Dean; “May I Please Have a Cookie?” by Jennifer E. Morris; “The Snow Day from the Black Lagoon,” by Mike Thaler; and “Hamster Princess: Giant Trouble” and “Hamster Princess: Little Red Rodent Hood,” by Ursula Vernon. 

Movies include DVD copies of “After Alice,” “The Dust Factory,” “The Exorcist” and “Pulse.” 

“Deadliest Catch: Best of Season 2: Best of Collection Volume 4” has been added to seasonal television shows. 