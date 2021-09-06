Pratt County's COVID cases up 144.4%; Kansas cases surge 17%

Mike Stucka and Jennifer Stultz

USA TODAY NETWORK

New coronavirus cases leaped in Kansas in the week ending Sunday, rising 17% as 11,334 cases were reported. The previous week had 9,690 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

In Pratt County there were 64 active cases reported on Wednesday, September 1 and on Friday, September 3, the active number was 70 with 1 new death attributed to COVID-19. A week earlier, there were only 27 active cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic Pratt County has reported 1,026 cases and 26 deaths.

Kansas ranked 17th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 5.2% from the week before, with 1,146,098 cases reported. With 0.88% of the country's population, Kansas had 0.99% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 44 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Within Kansas, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Montgomery County with 848 cases per 100,000 per week; Republic County with 841; and Greenwood County with 819. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases this past week overall were Sedgwick County, with 2,628 cases; Johnson County, with 1,567 cases; and Shawnee County, with 985. Weekly case counts rose in 74 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Sedgwick, Shawnee and Miami counties.

Kansas ranked 24th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 57.8% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 62.3%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Saturday, Kansas reported administering another 51,645 vaccine doses, including 24,171 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 53,970 vaccine doses, including 24,915 first doses. In all, Kansas reported it has administered 2,943,920 total doses.

Across Kansas, cases fell in 27 counties, with the best declines in Wyandotte County, with 652 cases from 726 a week earlier; in Greenwood County, with 49 cases from 94; and in Butler County, with 278 cases from 313.

In Kansas, 85 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 52 people were were reported dead.

A total of 378,080 people in Kansas have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 5,635 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 39,944,987 people have tested positive and 648,468 people have died.

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Thursday, Sept. 2.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 1,140

The week before that: 1,144

Four weeks ago: 850

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation: