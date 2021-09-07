Student diversity welcomed with flags at Pratt Community College

Audra Rogers

Pratt Tribune

The Linda Hunt Memorial Library on campus at Pratt Community College has a special tradition. Every school year, flags that represent the country of students enrolled there for the year are placed on display. This year there are 26 flags on display for the Fall 2021 semester, which is the highest number of flags displayed at PCC to date.

Library monitors have created a display of pictures and short bios of the current international students, and the dining hall created a recipe favorite that other students can sample and enjoy.

PCC welcomes diversity to their student-base and in the community of Pratt.