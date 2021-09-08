Pratt High School circumvents difficulties to bring 'Sister Act' to the stage this weekend

More than 30 Pratt High School student cast-members and a host of crew members and set volunteers have joined forces to bring "Sister Act," a smash-comedy, hit musical from 1992 to the Liberty Middle School stage this weekend in Pratt.

"We have a lot of talented ladies in our school and there are many strong speaking and singing parts in this play for them so it was a perfect fit for our group this year," said PHS teacher and theater director Arica Malone.

Meet the cast, stage construction for 'Sister Act' at Pratt.

A tribute to the power of friendship, the show "Sister Act" is filled with powerful gospel music, outrageous dancing and a moving story about a disco diva who witnesses a murder and is put in protective custody in a convent.

Using her unique disco moves and singing talent to inspire the stately nun choir, the diva breathes new life into the church and community but, in doing so, blows her cover. Soon, the gang is giving chase, only to find them up against the power of a newly found sisterhood.

It has taken a sisterhood of sorts, to bring all the pieces of this show to life in Pratt, during a time of COVID-19 complications and quarantines. Set construction, scheduling practices and costume creation has also been difficult, with volunteers sewing more than 18 nun constumes for the students actresses. But all is coming together despite those difficulties.

"We've been practicing since July," Malone said. "And we've had to deal with different kids being under quarantine for a significant time. Everyone is back now and we are hoping to keep it that way through the performance."

Malone said that students were required to wear masks as all times starting this week at school and that could affect practices, but she didn't expect it to be anything that would put the show in jeapardy. As far as the performances, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 11 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 12 at 2 p.m., she said masks would be optional for audience members and there are no spectator limitations at this time.

Seats may be reserved by email at this time at arica.malone@usd382.com.