KCHS volleyball: Setting themselves up for a stellar 2021 season

Randy Fulton, Kiowa County High School volleyball coach has his team off to a good start in 2021, even though team members are still working to figure out their responsibilities. They are unbeaten in varsity tournament action so far this season, taking on Smith Center, Dighton and Sublette to earn an opening 5-0 record two weeks ago.

Against Hodgeman County, Macksville and Norwich on August 31, the KCHS Mavericks went 3-0 on both varsity and junior varsity courts at their home gym as they hosted the Kiowa County High School Volleyball Quad in Greensburg.

"For early in the season, we are where I think we should be," Fulton said. We have some girls playing more than they did last season and some that are playing all the way around. We just need more time to figure out their responsibilities."

Three seniors, Charlie Friesen, Addi Heinson, and Addison Sherer, are lighting the way for the Mavericks, all with plenty of varsity experience under their belts.

"My seniors are all really doing a great job of leading on and off the court," Fulton said. "All of them have lots of varsity experience and it shows. I could not be happier with their leadership and play at this time."

Individual game scores for varsity play were: KCHS vs. Macksville 25-8, 25-15; KCHS vs. Norwich 25-16, 25-14; and KCHS vs. Hodgeman County 25-13, 25-11.

"Overall I thought we played well last night," Fulton said. "We played our game and kept attacking when we had the opportunity."

Fulton said he was seeing good improvement in his underclassmen players as they have each have made strides from last year.

"Each of them understand the game better than last year and are working hard each day to improve," he said.

As for the rest of the season, Fulton said the Mavericks would not be allowed to take any opponents for granted.

"We take it one match at a time," he said. "Our goal is to improve every day. We have a tough quad next week with two of our league schools. Spearville has a really good team and will challenge us as always. Bucklin has some good young talent and is up and coming."

Scores from the Kiowa County Quad on Tuesday, September 7, that featured competition between Spearville, Kinsley, Bucklin and Kiowa County showed that the Mavericks suffered their first loss of the season. Spearville topped the Mavericks 25-21, 25-19 on their home court in an all-out battle. Kiowa County easily won over Bucklin 25-19, 25-17 and over Kinsley 25-18, 25-11 for the night.