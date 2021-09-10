Haviland car owner enjoys classic investment from inheritance perspective

When his father and brother both died several years ago, Kiowa County native Bryce Kendall had to make a choice between taking over the farmland or selling and investing his inheritance some other way. He chose classic cars, sold the farm and purchased a '72 Nova, a '67 Camaro and a '63 Impala that have since brought him and his family much fun and enjoyment

"I knew I wasn't cut out to be a farmer like my dad and brother," Kendall said. "When we sold the land, I was hoping that, with the interest rates, these cars would be a good investment."

Kendall and his wife, Anita, along with children and grandchildren, have taken three of his four classic cars to six different car shows this summer. Each time, the '67 Camaro and the '63 Impala have placed in the top 25 or won even more coveted awards. The '72 Nova hasn't placed as high in judged competitions, but that doesn't lessen Kendall's enjoyment of owning a car just like the one he drove in high school.

"I went to Cascade, Iowa about four years ago to get the '72 Nova," Kendall said. "I know that my original Nova is sitting in a pasture somewhere in Pratt County, but I found this car online and decided to buy it."

Even though the '72 may not be his best car in terms of investment, Kendall said it has always been his favorite because of the memories it stirs in his heart.

The '67 Camaro that Kendall purchased six years ago seems to be the car that stirs the blood in many other hearts, however.

"I saw that car in Wichita, just happened to drive by a cul-de-sac where it was parked," Kendall said. "I went up to the door and asked if they wanted to sell it, and they did."

Kendall said he found out that the one-of-kind, special-hood paint-job, black Camaro had been a raffle-prize at a Casino giveaway.

"I had to put a new transmission in it, but that car has won many 'Best Paint Job' awards at the different shows we've been at," Kendall said.

When he took the car to a show in Dodge City for the annual rodeo days earlier this summer, Kendall said that many of the rodeo queens came by and wanted their pictures taken with his car.

"It attracts attention," he said. "I even had a guy come up to me in Dodge and tell me that he had put money down to win that car when it was part of the casino raffle years ago. He still really wanted that car."

As for the '63 Impala in his collection, Kendall said there was never any doubt in his wife Anita's mind that this car was going home with them when they first saw it on Doug Reh's showroom floor in Pratt.

"The Impala orginally came from Pratt and we took it off the Doug's showroom floor for a drive around the lake. My wife sent a picture to the kids with a note that this was our next car before I even had a chance to talk with Doug about it," Kendall said.

Kendall said the '63 Impala might be the car that has won the most awards of the three, but his investment is about much more than the awards.

"We enjoy taking them out for drives with the family, with the kids and grandkids, and they get excited when we got to the car shows. We're spending time together and it's been a good investment all the way around," Kendall said.

Because the cars are considered an investment, Kendall said his top three, plus one more '69 Camaro still in the garage getting some work done to it, are all for sale. But maybe not until after the next big car show October 1, 2, and 3 in Hutchinson.