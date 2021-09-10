Meyer, Delp crowned Queen, King at 2021 St. John-Hudson homecoming ceremony September 3

Dodging raindrops, and still getting wet, members of the St. John High School 2021 Fall Homecoming Court braved the elements and carried on a long-standing tradition before the Friday night high school football game in St. John.

Representing the school were class-voted freshmen Quade Smith and Diana Ibarra, sophomores Randy Calvillo and Mariah Sanders, juniors Marco Ibarra and Jordyn Springer, King Candidates Elijah Delp, Preston Dunn, Nicholas Huston and Queen Candidates Lexie Brummer, Payton Meyer, Darby Smith. Attendants were Kallee Hickel and Mason Hewitt.

Delp and Meyer were crowned 2021 King and Queen, respectively.