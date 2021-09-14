Area news briefs include pig roast, concealed-carry class and stolen vehicles found

Major fundraising event - Youth Core Ministries Pig Roast - set for Sunday, September 26 in Pratt

Youth Core Ministries is planning their 19th Annual Pig Roast fundraiser for Sunday, September 26 at the Pratt Municipal Building. Come eat pulled pork, baked beans, coleslaw, rolls, cake, and enjoy coffee, tea or water while contributing to bringing youth to Christ. This event underwrites the Pratt Core Life budget, which provide youth mentoring and ministries services, summer camp opportunities and a better understanding of God and how He works in our lives.

For more information or to donate time or treasures, contact Jen Hamilton, Pratt Community Liason, 815 S. Pine St. Pratt, 620-388-4371, email jen.reachpratt@gmail.com

Sign up now for concealed carry class in Pratt

Shooters Corner will host a concealed carry class from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25t at Cost is $100. Please call the store at (620) 770-4050 to get signed up or on our website at 624. S. Main in Pratt. To register visit the website https://www.shooterscornerpratt.com/class-sign-up/. Those who have previously signed up for a class are encouraged to call Shooters Corner at 620-770-4050 to make sure they are still on the list.

Stolen vehicles turn up in Barton County sand

Over the last few days, the Barton County Sheriff’s Office has recovered two stolen vehicles from other jurisdictions. On Friday, September 10 just after 1 PM Sheriff’s office received a “Crime Stoppers” tip about a stolen vehicle that had been abandoned in the Arkansas River. Sheriff’s deputies searched the area with the department drone and located a 2004 Dodge 3500 truck stuck in the sand east of the diversion dam. The vehicle had been stolen from Rush County and evidently abandoned in the river. The Sheriff’s office along with local wrecker companies were able to remove the vehicle and return it to Rush County. The theft is being investigated by the Rush County Sheriff’s office.

In the early morning hours of September 13, 2021, at about 1:30 AM a deputy sheriff attempted to stop a 1989 Ford F350 with an expired license plate. The plate had been expired since 2017. When the deputy signaled the driver to stop the suspect vehicle fled for approximately 5 miles. Due to the dusty conditions on the gravel road the deputy was forced to stay back from the vehicle at safe distance. Evidently the driver exited the vehicle at the intersection of Northwest 130 Ave. and 140 Road and fled on foot. Deputies along with the K9 officer from Great Bend Police Department searched the area and were unable to locate the suspect. It was determined the vehicle had been stolen from Rooks County Kansas. The vehicle was impounded, the incident is under investigation.