Pratt Rotary Club makes donation in support of local literacy efforts

In honor of National Literacy Day on September 8, 2021, representatives of the Pratt Rotary Club met at the Pratt Public Library to present a check donation of more than $1,500 to support education and activities that help local citizens read and write.

Rotary president Darrell Shumway said the club wanted to honor the local library for their service to the Pratt community.

"The Rotary Club is committed to recognizing the various institutions in our community that make Pratt a special place," Shumway said. "We acknowledge Eric Killough (Pratt Library Director) and his staff because they go to extraordinary lengths to make sure there is a library program, activities and reading materials available for all age groups. We truly appreciate the commitment to enriching life in Pratt."

Rotary service committee chairperson Suzan Patton said club members raised the money donated through personal contributions at club meetings. The Pratt Rotary Club is a group of friends, neighbors and local leaders who strive to make a positive impact through local and international projects. The club meets weekly at 12 noon on Thursdays, at the Pratt Community College Riney Student Center conference room.

In response to the rotary donation, Killough said that the Pratt Public Library activly sponsors reading and writing education at Pratt and Skyline schools in the community. He also shared comments from Rotary International Presidents Shekhar Mehta from a recent rotary club magazine.

"One of the ways you can make the greatest change in a person's life is to help them learn to read. Literacy opens up the world to us. It makes us better informed about life in our own communities and opens up vistas to other cultures. Reading and writing connects people and gives us another way to espress our love for one another."

--Shekhar Mehta

Killough said that about 14 percent of th world's current adult population lacks basic reading and writing skills. He said he was greatly appreciate of support from local clubs like the Pratt Rotary Club, for their donations that will be put to good use making the library an available and encouraging place for reading skills of all levels and ages of people.

The Pratt Rotary Club hosts a 5th Thursday Social event where new members and guests are always welcome. The next such event is planned for Thursday, September 30. More information is available about club activities on the groups Rotary Club of Pratt Kansas Facebook page.