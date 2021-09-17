Child Passenger Safety Week is Sept. 19-25, according to Traffic Safety Administration

Patricia Middleton, Traffic Safety Specialist – Communications Kansas Traffic Safety Resource Office

Child Passenger Safety Week is Sept. 19-25.

Motor vehicle crashes are a leading killer of children, and during Child Passenger Safety Week safety advocates across Kansas will remind parents and caregivers to make sure their children are buckled up every time they are in a vehicle.

“Car seats and seat belts are the most effective way to protect your child’s life and prevent severe and disabling injuries in vehicle crashes,” said Tenille Kimberlin, director of safety at the Kansas Traffic Safety Resource Office. “Proper use of child seats is so important, no matter how short or long the drive.”

The latest research from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shows that 46% of car seats are misused. Using age- and size-appropriate car seats and installing them correctly are the best ways to reduce these deaths.

“Children should always be properly buckled in the back seat in a car seat, booster seat or seat belt, whichever is appropriate for their weight, height and age,” said Cynthia Callaway, traffic safety specialist at the Kansas Traffic Safety Resource Office.

There is a misconception that larger vehicles may offer greater protection for your child, but in 2019, 47% of children killed in vehicle crashes were unrestrained while riding in vans, followed closely by SUVs (42%) and light trucks (42%).

“More than one-third of children 12 and younger who died in crashes in 2019 while riding in cars, pickups, vans and SUVs were unbuckled,” said Kansas Highway Patrol Lt. Candice Breshears. “Many of those kids could have survived if they had been buckled up.”

From 2015 to 2019, there were 1,709 “tweens” (8- to 14-year-old children) killed in passenger vehicles, and in 2019 alone, the 8-12-year-old age group had the highest number of fatalities (229) among children in passenger vehicles.

NHTSA recommends keeping children rear-facing as long as possible, up to the top height and weight allowed by their particular seats. Once a child outgrows the rear-facing car seat, he or she is ready to travel in a forward-facing car seat with a harness and tether. After outgrowing the forward-facing car seat, a child should be placed in a booster seat until tall enough to fit in a seat belt properly.

“As a law enforcement agency, we see clearly every day why seat belts and car seats are imperative to children’s safety,” Breshears said. “For many law enforcement officers, some of the most vivid, tragic memories are those of crashes involving children who were killed.”

To ensure a child is riding in the right seat that is installed correctly, find a certified car seat technician kansascarseatcheck.org. Those interested in learning more can visit UltimateCarSeatGuide.org for tips and videos on how to select, use and install a car seat or booster seat.

“I remind each caregiver to be a good role model and buckle up,” Breshears said. “Children are watching all the time, and you are one of the most important people they learn from.”