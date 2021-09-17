Stafford County Commission: Increased testing brings need for help at health department

Lisa Weber Stafford County Deputy Clerk

The Stafford County Board of County Commissioners met in regular session Sept. 8, in the Commission Room in the Annex. Chairman Grimmett called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. Those present included Grimmett, Todd Wycoff and Bryce Garner.

Wycoff moved, and Garner seconded, to approve the minutes from the Sept. 1 session. The motion carried three-to-zero.

Carl Miller, appraiser, informed the commissioners that he had been looking into the possibility of using American Rescue Plan Act funding for a new Pictometry flyover. The fact that the flyover decreases the amount of personal contact with the public is the qualifier for using COVID-19-related funds. He went on to explain though that the pricing for the flyover is steadily and rapidly increasing. Therefore, he feels that with the increasing expense and the uncertainty of use by other entities it is currently an unjustifiable option. As a result, he will not be pursuing it at this time. Miller informed the board that all the soil types have been mapped and that the process of setting values is currently being done. He is planning on having a meeting in December for landowners so that the process of determining land values by soil type can be discussed and explained. Carl also presented the 2020 PVD compliance report showing very good statistics for Stafford County. Additionally, he updated the board on the progress of the personal property re-certification and 17% measuring processes in his office.

Grimmett recessed the meeting at 8:54 a.m. The meeting was reconvened at 8:59 a.m.

Shannon Snyder, health department administrator, gave a current update regarding COVID-19 cases in the county. From Friday to Monday the case count is up by 10 active positive cases. As of this morning there are four new cases, and the office is receiving many requests for testing. The cases are in all three of the larger towns in the county and two school districts are involved. She advised that currently none of the schools are masking, and she is not sure if this will be a future consideration.

Snyder also advised that the office is currently extremely busy with COVID-19 activity increasing along with their regular daily duties. As a result, she is having difficulty finding time to pursue needed house inspections. She is looking at hiring temporary help to assist with the daily office duties so that she could be freed up to do those. She has available ELC Grant funds to cover the expense of temporary additional help. It was the consensus of the board to allow Shannon to hire additional help with the understanding that it would be temporary based on the available funding. She also discussed current state COVID-19 quarantine guidelines and advised that flu vaccines are being received in the office and available.

Wycoff moved, and Garner seconded to recess to executive session for five minutes pursuant to the non-elected personnel exception then adjourn. The motion carried three-to-zero. In at 9:25 a.m. Out at 9:30 a.m. Those present included the county commissioners, county health administrator and deputy county clerk.

Accounts payable vouchers and checks were approved and signed from the following funds: general, $26,505.08; road and bridge, $403,135.22; health, $10,658.81; fire, $252.12; noxious weed, $396.99; appraiser, $153.03; solid waste, $162.24; emergency medical services, $2,816.35, motor vehicle, $525.15; E911, $37.28; deeds tech, $56; American Rescue Plan Act funds $4,000; CO Atty Diversion, $2,542. The total approved was $451,240.27.

The meeting adjourned at 9:30 a.m.