Water tower details top City of Greensburg meeting discussion in regular agenda

Edward J. Naughton

Kiowa County Signal

The city council members of Greensburg had several items to discuss on the agenda for their September 7, 2021 meeting.

Council members adopted Ordinance 1109 into local use the 48th edition of Standard Traffic Ordinance (STO) and Uniform Public Offense Code (UPOC) which 2021 manual comes from The League of Kansas Muncipalities originating from its Topeka offices. Stacy Barnes, city administrator, said that an official notice in the legal section of the local newspaper would be posted soon.

A water tower discussion followed, focusing on the requirement that inspection must be conducted every three years, with any ongoing maintenance issues addressed outside of the regular contracted inspection service. A motion to approve Maguire Iron Water Tower service for the company to perform these inspections was easily seconded and passed by the council.

"This is really just every 3 years inspection and making sure for the water tower we follow the sanitary, safety and security, structural and coding conditions that KDHE requires for use in the public water system. This inspection is typically a drain inspection. They actually drain the water tower to look at the entire surface inside," Barnes said.

The contract requires an agreement that the cost for these services total $18,050, over the course of the 9-year contract, so that the every 3-year cost of the inspection contract is $5,550.

There was discussion as to whether there were any known issues involving the water tower to be concerned about.

"No, but there is a lifespan of the tower which is about 15 years or so, so some things may need to be addressed within this next 9 years we have now contracted with Maquire, they may come up, but as of right now there are no known issues with the water tower," Barnes said.

Also up for discussion was the $20,000 housing incentive which was discussed in a previous meeting also. Barnes mentioned that the need for housing is great and we want people to move to Greensburg.

"This could be multi-family duplexes or apartment building, but it would be just one incentive per project. So for instance in a multi-family situation, you get one incentive, not for each household that could live there," Barnes said.

Council members approved the motion for the Housing Incentive development program was approved.

Next item had to do with the survey at the business park and final survey paperwork. The council would like to know how to proceed after receiving the topographic survey. One of the problems is that bids are no longer good because prices have changed drastically.

The subject of local consult meetings was discussed which has to do with the capitol Topeka and state government.

"KDOT is conducting virtual local consultation meetings - they do this every 2 years to get input from communities for projects being considered across the state. This year they decided to do it virtually because of COVID spikes. Our scheduled meeting is the South Central region consultation which takes place on October 4th at 1:30 p.m.," Barnes said.

Next Barnes said she is looking at better options for city employees as to life and health insurance coverages. She said she is shopping for better prices overall.

Barnes said she submitted a T-box grant application to South Central Community Foundation. She also is working on applications for Kansas housing resources, and working on the airport improvements grant program, she said.

The city is looking for a new housing authority board member as previous member Tim Martin has resigned his position, so if anyone knows of someone who might be interested in this job please contact the city administrator.

There was a law enforcement violation that alarmed some residents. City Police Chief Aaron Webb gave an overview.

"We did have an incident with a young adult and juvenile going around and shooting windows on residents' vehicles and also some commercial buildings in town. Using cameras on the city hall building we were able to identify two individuals positively, so they have been charged with felony criminal damage in district court. They will have to pay restitution for some very expensive windows on main street," Webb said.

Webb said that at the last council meeting, the purchase of a vehicle to be equipped as a police vehicle was approved and that vehicle was picked up at Davis-Moore dealership.

"The vehicle is over at Ray's and he will be upgrading it soon, and it should be ready after about a month for use. The order for the new Durango was cancelled," Webb said.

Webb also said the Law Enforcement Against Drugs and Violence (LEAD program) has begun and more are being planned for school presentations.

"I am an instructor for that program and so we began teaching that this year in the schools. Here in Greensburg we are doing 4th grade, 6th grade, and 8th grade this semester. In Haviland, we are doing 6th through 8th grade. Next semester we will do 3rd, 5th and 7th grades respectively here in Greensburg, and then 5th grade in Haviland," Webb said. "The Kiowa County Sheriff's Department is also helping me with these presentations at schools. The sheriff department will have one officer certified in the program by next year."

The LEAD program means that officers are getting into the schools and interacting with the children on a regular basis and teaching them good habits.