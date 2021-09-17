Rick's Restaurant feels like home for locals and those traveling through Pratt

Corrinne Donnenwerth

Pratt Tribune

It's more than just the many varieties of homemade pie and extra-large cinnamon rolls that makes Rick’s Restaurant in Pratt seem like a home away from home. Owner Rick Stahl said he chose the building many years ago for that reason.

"This restaurant building is surrounded by trees and cars flying past on the highway, and somehow that all seems very sentimental to me," Stahl said. "This is our home away from home."

Buying the restaurant was a spontaneous experience for RIck and Marcia Stahl, but they said they wouldn’t change it for the world. Rick said he loves having a business of his own, but if they ever plan to sell, they said they’ll make sure it’s to someone who will keep the culture of their business going. Rick’s is a special place for a lot of people.

The restaurant menu features many foods not seen much anymore such as hot liver and onions, or pickled beets and pea salad in their salad bar. Of course there is also biscuits and gravy, any type of egg, pancakes, or you can choose from a selection of other comfort foods. Lunch and dinner items include real beef burgers, fish and chips, popular smoked ribs, and much more.

Stahl and his wife, Marcia, spend a lot of time at their restaurant, serving up good food and that downhome feeling of friendliness to all of their customers.

"We value our customers more than anything," Stahl said.

Every time someone walks into the restaurant located on the west side of Pratt, they are greeted with a smile. Employees and customers alike agree it is very common for there to be chatter from table to table, everyone talking to everyone.

“Honestly the customers, most of them are really kind and they joke around with you a lot,” said Casey James, a waitress at Rick’s.

One of the things that makes Rick’s Restaurant special is how much it hasn’t changed since the building was built in the 60s. Rick has a large collection of old signs that keep the walls inside interesting. The place is known for extensive Halloween and Christmas decorations, as well as other themes at different times of the year. Old western decorations hang on the north end, including an old saddle and a huge set of Longhorn horns.

Through the years, customers have contributed artwork that hangs on the walls. For example, very unique napkin drawings are displayed, unlike any other place in Pratt.

Just like how the building hasn’t changed, the people haven’t either. The Stahls have been known to call and check up on their regular customers if they don’t show up as usual.

“Pratt is a pretty unique place," Marcia Stahl said. "This is a very giving town. If somebody gets hurt, there’s always prayers going up and they have prayer groups and they meet, and if somebody needs something those needs are filled.”

For those who live nearby or just traveling through, Rick’s is located at 20005 US-54, Pratt, and those who stop are sure to experience the home-away-from-home atmosphere that has put this small diner on the map of Kansas as a great place to eat.

UPDATE: Rick's Restaurant is closed the weekend of September 16, 17, 18 and 19 as the owners participate in the America Royal BBQ Contest in Kansas City.