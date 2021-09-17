Sunflower Senior Center: News briefs include menus, activities, memorial

Sandy Smith

St. John News

St. John Sunflower Senior Center is located at 215 E. 3rd Ave. within the H.G. Witts Community Center, St. John, Kansas. The Sunflowers are happy to sponsor the Elder Care Friendship Meals either served at the Center or Home Delivery. The menu for the week of September 20th include: Monday, BBQ Meatballs, Mixed vegetables, Fried Potatoes and Roll; Tuesday, Pizza, Green Salad and Cauliflower; Wednesday, Pulled Pork Tacos, Rice & Beans; Thursday, Breaded Fish, Beets, Hashbrown Casserole, and Bread; Friday, Lasagna, Carrots, Green Salad and Breadsticks. In order to reserve a meal, please call the Center (620-549-3403) by 9:45 a.m. the day of the meal or even the day before.

Activities this week will be “Keep It Moving” Exercise on Monday, 20th and Thursday, 23rd. The Pitch Club usually have two tables full, more are invited to join in on the fun and laughter on September 22nd at 1:00 p.m.

We are saddened by the passing of Velda and Steve Young’s son, Leslie Cameron known to St. John friends as Bubba. A graveside Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 25th, Fairview Park Cemetery at 10:00 a.m.