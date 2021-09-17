Stafford County Farm Bureau Association holds annual meeting

Sharilyn McNickel

St. John News

The 92nd annual meeting of the Stafford County Farm Bureau Association was held at 7 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Independent Order of Odd Fellows Lodge in St. John.

President Justin Vosburgh welcomed approximately 75 members and guests to the meal and meeting. Wheatland Café catered the meal. The tables were decorated with orange plaid tablecloths and fall centerpieces. Members received a fall kitchen towel to take home.

The annual business meeting of the Stafford County Farm Bureau Association was called to order after the meal. Joel Leftwich was the guest speaker for the evening. Leftwich is chief policy strategist for the Kansas Farm Bureau. He spoke about the three main issues facing agriculture: taxes, water issues and the upcoming elections.

Vosburgh thanked Leftwich and gave his president’s report. He thanked the members for the opportunity to serve as president. t Vosburgh reviewed the association’s activities.

The voting members approved the 2020 annual meeting minutes and financial report. Tyler Alpers, Brian Dunn, Justin Vosburgh and Christa Milton as women’s chair were elected to the board of directors. Tyler Alpers was elected president, Brian Dunn as vice-president and Cammie Vaupel as secretary/treasurer. Attending the KFB Annual Meeting as voting delegates will be Justin Vosburgh, Billy Milton, Tyler Alpers, with Brian Dunn, Marlyn Spare, Cammie Vaupel and Christa Milton as alternate delegates.

Stafford County Farm Bureau recognized several individuals and families at this meeting. In an effort to reduce accidents by developing safety minded youth, KFB has sponsored a Safety Poster Program since 1950. Youth in the first through sixth grades participate statewide every year.

Posters are judged on the county level and the top poster from each division is submitted for judging at the state level. Those posters were narrowed down to the top 15 in each division then judged by a team of volunteers to determine the state winning posters.

SCFB winners receive $20 for first place, $15 for second place and $10 for third place. SCFB Assn. is proud to announce that the winners for Stafford County are:

Division I — First place — Natalie Delgadillo, second grade, Macksville. Natalie was also a third place winner at the state level. She received a $50 award, a certificate featuring her poster and one of KFB's Kaley's Ag Adventure Book Series for her efforts. An exciting new addition to the program for this year is her teacher will also receive a $50 gift card to use as they see fit for their classroom. Second place — Sawyer Long, first grade, St. John. Third place — Jesus Dubon, second grade, Macksville.

Division II — First Place — Lakyn McAllister, fourth grade, Macksville. Second place — Carston Neeland, fourth grade, Macksville. Third place – Callena Dewey-Qualls, fourth grade, Macksville.

Division 3 — First place — Bre Fisher, sixth grade, St. John. Second place — Kennedy Butler, fifth grade, Macksville. Third place — Jace Kreutzer, fifth grade, Stafford.

KFB offers several scholarship programs to both high school and college students. SCFB Assn. offers a scholarship program to graduating high school seniors of $500. Family membership in the SCFB is required and preference is given to an applicant with a college ag-related major.

This year’s first scholarship recipient is Emily Green. She graduated from Stafford High School. She is attending Bethany College where she will play basketball and will major in physical education. Emily hopes to teach at a school in rural Kansas upon graduation. She is the daughter of David and Valerie Green.

The next scholarship winner is Jayce Hildebrand. She is a graduate of Stafford High School and will attend Kansas State University studying agricultural communications. She will play in the K-State Marching Band. She is the son of Jason and Carrie Hildebrand.

Dylan Reed is the final scholarship winner. He will attend Fort Hays State University where he plans to become a radiology technician and go on to obtain a Bachelor of Science in medical diagnostic imaging. He hopes to travel to rural areas providing mobile imaging service. Dylan is the son of Darren and Rebecca Reed and graduated from St. John High School.

The purpose of the Farm Family of the Year Award is to recognize outstanding Farm Bureau families who have distinguished themselves through participation in Farm Bureau programs and leadership, family activities, community and civic service, as well as displaying good operation management. This year Stafford County Farm Bureau is proud to recognize Randy and Kim Fritzemeier as the 2021 Farm Family of the Year.

Randy and Kim Fritzemeier operate a dryland farm and cow-calf business along the Stafford/Reno County Line. They are both fifth-generation members of Kansas farm families. They celebrated their 40th year of marriage and farm partnership in 2021. Their pasture along the Rattlesnake Creek is a Farm Bureau Century Farm, which has been in the family since 1900. Randy began farming in Stafford County in 1971, while in high school. Kim grew up on a farm in northern Pratt County. They met while students at Kansas State University.

Both are actively involved in the Stafford United Methodist Church. Kim serves as lay leader, pianist, newsletter editor and worship chair. Randy is the church treasurer. Both serve on several church committees.

They were community leaders for the Corn Valley 4-H Club for 12 years and continue their support of the 4-H program.

Randy is the current vice-president of the Kanza Co-op board and a member of the Stafford USD 349 Education Foundation. He is a former member of the Kansas Association of Wheat Growers board and Kansas Wheat Research Foundation board.

Kim was a reporter and editor at the Hutchinson News. She has published a blog, Kim’s County Line, since January 2010, where she shares about farming, family, faith, food and photography. She has been the Central Kansas reporter for KFRM, 550 AM radio, since 2008. Kim serves on the South Central Community Foundation grant committee and Hutchinson District Committee on Ministry for the United Methodist Church. She’s a member of the Stafford chapter of PEO.

Randy and Kim were selected as Kansas Master Farmer/Homemaker in 2013. Each is currently the president of their respective branch of the organization.

Their daughter, Jill, and husband, Eric, live in Topeka with their two daughters, Kinley, 9, and Brooke, 6. Their son, Brent, lives and works in Kansas City and will marry Susan Barr in May 2022.

The evening ended with a variety of door prizes being awarded.