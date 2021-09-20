County and school officials agree to work together to stem the COVID-tide in Stafford Co.

Edward J. Naughton

St. John News

A special USD 350 Board of Education meeting was called to order at 5 p.m. on September 12 for the sole purpose of taking action for a temporary school closure in St. John. Board members voted to close the St. John-Hudson school district from Monday, September 13 through Friday, September 17 to stem the tide of rampant COVID-19 exposure in the student body.

According to Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), staff and/or students at St. John Junior and Senior High, St. John, KS, have suffered 16 persons with symptoms onset in the last 14 days, which would cover the period approximately from September 1 to September 15.

KDHE only names places that have had 5 or more cases with symptoms onset in the last 14 days. The KDHE reports on coronavirus clusters each Wednesday.

The extraordinary measure was taken to help protect against further spread of the delta variant COVID-19 in Stafford County. When the school contemplates closure for more than a day or two, it is necessary under rules to call the Board of Education into a special meeting to formally decide closure.

Teachers, administrators, students, library personnel, and the community at large, may have come in contact with someone who has subsequently either tested positive for the virus, or has been exposed to someone symptomatic with suspected cold or flu-like symptoms like increased body temperature, body ache, cough, or even shortness of breath.

The Stafford County Health Department has posted on their Facebook account the following notice: If you are waiting for a COVID test result, please stay at home. If you are sick and waiting for a COVID test, please stay at home until your appointment. Staying home when sick can decrease the spread of any illness.

Despite the cluster of new cases, the Stafford County Commissioners have not taken down their March 2021 rescind mask order which can be viewed on the official county health department website.

Superintendent Meyer was not available for comment, despite multiple attempts being made to contact him by phone or email on September 16th.

Some people may be officially quarantined by notice issued by the Stafford County Health Department and that did occur last year in some cases, but activation of that special category of quarantine is unknown at this time since the health department has a high caseload right now, with testing being done, etc., and Snyder does not want to answer specific questions pertaining to quarantine. She posted on the Stafford County Health department Facebook link as quoted above.

Shannon Snyder, nurse/administrator for Stafford County Health Department declined an interview attempt by St. John News on September 16th.

Snyder deferred to her information officer, Nita Keenan, who is also Stafford County Clerk, for any interview questions.

Keenan was contacted by phone on September 16 and said she knew that Snyder was dealing with an overwhelming agenda in respect to county health department matters.

On September 16th, upon request by St. John News, Keenan responded by allowing Snyder to quickly update the county stats indicated on the Stafford County Health Department current to September 10th related to positive COVID cases, which had previous to September 16th not been updated since September 3rd.

Keenan said she would dutifully contact the nurse Snyder weekly to keep statistics current to every Friday posting on the Stafford County health department website and county Facebook link.

Macksville school district superintendent Greg Rinehart was also contacted by St. John News on September 16th to make general inquiry about the number of Delta variant COVID-19 cases or suspected cases that may be present in the Macksville district whether students, teachers or administrators.

Rinehart said, "We have a few people in quarantine right now."

On Sept. 7, Macksville USD 351 sent letters to parents and guardians of 5th- and 6th-grade students, notifying them that a staff member who works in the school had tested positive for COVID-19. The letter was signed by Superintendent Greg Rinehart and USD 351 Nurse Becky Filbert. Rather than requiring a 14-day quarantine for all of the students, the district had those students remain in their classroom and separated from other students. They would eat lunch in the classroom and special classes such as art and music would also be taught in the classroom. Recesses and outdoor breaks were separate from other classes. Parents were also urged to monitor their children’s symptoms and keep children home if they were ill.

When asked for specific numbers or more data about the previous COVID-19 cluster designation that KDHE had assigned USD 351, Rinehart declined to give any specific stats related to the number of actual positive COVID-19 cases in USD 351 Macksville. He did, however, indicate that there is no requirement for mask-wearing by students or staff in his school district.

For a short time, Macksville had 5 known symptoms-related cases in its schools listed by KDHE thus being listed as a cluster by KDHE as of September 8th, with onset date being September 2nd, but that situation remained for only a short time since its determined by KDHE on September 15th that the actual active symptom caseload fell below 5 so Macksville USD 351 dropped off the cluster list for schools.

There was a meeting on September 15 of the Stafford County Board of Commissioners during which the three superintendents from the schools in the county met with the board along with Shannon Snyder, County Health Director to discuss the COVID-19 outbreaks in the county.

Since the numbers keep climbing in the county, discussion has followed on what steps have been put in place to slow the spread down in the schools.

Commissioner Wycoff stated that each school district has an elected board, along with a superintendent and school nurse who are in the schools every day. Superintendents and nurses are in the best seat to make decisions for the schools. The commission board is not in the position to tell the schools what to do. Commissioner Garner shares the same opinion. The commission board will not be overruling or stepping in to make COVID policy. The commission board asked that the schools work with Snyder to do what is best for their schools. They said it is more productive if the leadership at the schools takes care of the policies that work for each individual school district. Stafford and St. John schools are doing COVID testing on students as needed.

The Macksville School system is implementing a modified quarantine system, with no testing being done nor masks being worn. Masks at Stafford schools are optional. All of the school superintendents were supportive and positive about the job that the Health Department is doing. The guidance that Snyder is giving to the districts is very helpful. Commissioner Grimmett stated that masks do help stop the spread, and that the pandemic needs to be taken seriously.