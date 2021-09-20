Pratt businessman wonders about factors behind current ammo shortages

Edward J. Naughton

Pratt Tribune

As former police chief of Pratt, it is likely that Gary Myers, current manager at Shooter's Corner in Pratt, knows his weapons better than the average marksman. He also knows his ammunition, and the fact that availability of ammunition for many types of guns, really almost all types, remains scarce and seems to be getter scarcer, is not something he takes lightly.

"I don't know what the deal is now,"Myers said. "We used to be able to order a case lot of ammo before COVID hit in 2020. We are having a very hard time stocking 30-06, .308, and .243 ammo types. Even 30-30 cartridges used primarily for hunting-type weapons is getting harder to supply to customers."

Myers said that since President Joe Biden took office, the burgeoning demand in gun ownership has sky-rocked. This situation really became more evident in that so many people before the year 2020 did not even own a weapon of steel before COVID appeared on-scene. But now, with people experiencing increased worries about food and fuel resources, not to mention political uncertainty and a void in leadership in Washington D.C., some feel the world has become a threatening place. With a rapid rise in crime especially in urban areas both this year and last, many feel they need to resort to new weapons purchases to defend themselves and their families, he said.

That demand has made the ammunition shortage that much more noticeable.

"There is no way the goverment will ever be able to eliminate gun ownership in this country," Myers said.

He went on to say that the problem is that someone in the United States has made a conscious decision to just take the ammunition away from gun owners by not allowing the ammunition makers to make enough ammunition for the resupply of market demand.

"Our right to bear arms is not infringed, rather just the ability to stock your cabinet with much-need ammunition supply," he said.

Myers said customers at Shooter's Corner are constantly inquiring to find out if some much-needed ammunition has come into stock even just to supply their hunting needs.

Others, often those who are new gun owners and haved decided to take gun safety courses and then try their hand at the shooting range, try to buy as much in ammunition as they can possibly afford if it is available.

"Here in early September, duck hunting season is upon us, and usually by now there are many hunters who have already made purchases of shotgun shells, but now my shot-gun ammo supply is hardly available, thus sales to potential customers are very limited," Myers said.

Myers is fully certified in weapons safety and use, so he teaches gun safety and gun-use courses on schedule Saturdays.

Memberships for Shooter’s Corner may be purchased on location at 624 S. Main, Pratt. Those with memberships are alerted when different types of ammunition come in for purchase availability at the Pratt business.