News briefs: Free COVID testing, animal help and fun events highlighted for Pratt

News briefs:

Free COVID-19 testing provided in Pratt on Wednesday, September 29

The Pilot International Club of Pratt is sponsoring free COVID-19 testing on Wednesday, September 29 in Pratt. Come to Pratt Community Center (619 N. Main) from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. to sign in for BinaxNow OTC Home Test Kits or PCR Saliva patient-administered tests. Approved by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

Pilot International of Pratt, Kansas is a non-profit service organization that meets twice monthly on the 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of every month.

Volunteers needed at area humane society

Volunteers are needed at the Pratt Area Humane Society for office support, animal enrichment support, cleaning support, and facility upkeep support along with other jobs. Visit the website or come into the shelter to fill out an application form. A shelter representative will then be in touch with to set up an initial meet and greet and schedule the training that is required.

PAHS welcomes and needs volunteers to keep running smoothly. Volunteers make such an impact in helping fulfill PAHS mission. We need people with all skill sets to help be a voice for the homeless pets in our community.

For everyone's safety the following is the recommended age requirements: Ages 18 & Older: approved volunteer application required; Ages 17-14: approved volunteer application, and a parent/guardian must sign the volunteer waiver; Ages 13 & younger: must always have a parent/guardian with them while volunteering at the shelter, the parent/guardian must have an approved volunteer application.

PAHS is located at 10233 Bluestem Blvd., Pratt.

Pratt Oktoberfest is this Saturday

Oktoberfest Tickets are now available for purchase at the following locations: Pratt Area Chamber of Commerce; Edward Jones Dakota Holtgrieve; Stuhl, Beverlin, Nicolay, & Haas LLC. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the gate. Pratt Oktoberfest is planned for this Saturday, September 25, starting at 5-10 p.m. at Green Sports Complex in Pratt.

PHS plans hall of fame induction

The community of Pratt is invited to the inaugural GREENBACK HALL OF FAME reception and induction ceremony scheduled for Friday, September 24 at 5 p.m. in the Pratt High School Commons. This year the following inductees will be recognized: Don Buhler, Bill Farmer and Dorotha Giannangelo.

The Greenback Hall of Fame recognizes and honors individuals, alumni and contributors who have made amazing contributions to the Greenback traditions of GRIT, TEAM, VALOR, RESPECT and PASSION in our world, state and/or local community. This year's inductees have outstanding character, ideals, and commitment to a lifelong pursuit of excellence.

2021 inductees will be honored at half-time of the Pratt-Larned football game the same evening at 7 p.m. on Zerger Field.