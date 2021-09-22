New food truck option has 'fantastic first week' in Pratt, according to owner

Dippy's Burger Shack is a dream come true for Justin Dipman of Pratt, who opened his own food truck, along with help from his family, last week at the corner of First and Jackson streets. Customers have been lining up every day they have been open, hoping to get their hands on a famous Dippy's burger, made special by several secret sauce varieties.

"Having a food truck has always been a dream of Justin’s. And Chelsee has always loved branding and design. Erica is our queen who keeps us organized and is the conductor of the gravy train," said Oakley (Dipman) Stephens, Justin Dipman's sister. "I might be biased … but my brother has the best burger in Pratt, Kansas."

According to cook and creator Justin Dipman, the Dippy's Burger Shack has been in the works for several months, and only through the help of friends and family, was he able to finally open up for business this month. He said the positive response has been overwhelming.

"We genuinely, and from the bottom of our Dippy hearts want to say THANK YOU for your support," Dipman said in a Facebook post. "You all took a soft opening and went hard! We are so proud to live here with such awesome friends and we can't wait to bring you all the Double Dippy's in the future. Our truck can only hold so many Dippy's, once we are out, we are out!"

Several times in the past few days, Dippy's has had to re-evaluate their mission of serving up tasty food from their food truck, due to the demanding public. The Dipman's have been updating menu items and figuring out open hours to be able to provide the best service possible to their customers.

"We opened this food truck for burgers, not breakfast," Dipman said on Facebook. "And in order to do burgers to the best of our ability, we have to have enough prep time for our homemade items plus storage for our ingredients. We brought a BANGING breakfast, but we want our focus to be burgers. In an effort to not sell out of food so often, we are going to try this schedule going forward."

Dippy's Burger Shack has it's own Facebook page, by that name, where menus are posted, as well as open hours, so that customers can find information needed.

"The Pratt community has been super supportive," Dipman said. "We feel so grateful to live in this awesome town. We had a fantastic first week and look forward to many more."

Dipman said one of the best items on the menu, according to customer response so far, has been the Double Dippy Combo, a burger and fries combo that includes a special fly sauce.

"Erica makes most of our sauces from scratch and it is a secret," Dipman said. "The fly sauce is savory and delicious. I can’t tell what’s in it or the sauce boss will come for me!!"

Even with family members and friends providing a solid support crew, Dipman said there is already a need to hire additional employees for the burger shack. Those interested in working with a fun crew at the food truck are encouraged to stop by and apply.

"We wouldn’t be here today if it weren’t for our family and friends," he said. "Big shout out to all of our Dippy dudes! We have so much love for you Pratt, Kansas."

As far as living the dream, Dipman said it is always important to believe in your friends and yourself.

Who knows? You might end up owning a wildly popular food truck some day, if you do.