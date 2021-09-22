Get ready for an extra-special Barclay College auction coming October 1 in Haviland

Edward J. Naughton

Students, friends and supporters of Barclay College are gearing up for their annual scholarship auction that funds full tuition scholarships at the college in Haviland. This year will be the auction's 90th year in existence and special recognition plans are underway for the October 2 event. The 90th Barclay College Ladies Auxiliary Auction will start at 9 a.m. at the Hockett Gymnasium, with attendant festivities sponsored by the Barclay College Ladies Auxiliary and Barclay Alumni.

All money raised and donations that people make at this annual event are recognized for what they really are - the fruits of their labors and talents spent on interesting items they might never find elsewhere.

At Barclay College, there is a strongly held belief present on campus that God has a purpose for each life and that He can use each one in mighty ways to shed light into our darkened world. The college states this belief in writing.

Those who come to bid at the auction are often past students, families of students or resident Barclay College supporters from Haviland and beyond. Those who participate will get a brief sheet and a summary of the day's events that extend into the evening for some participants.

To kick-start the event, Barclay Alumni will be serving small breakfast items at 8 a.m. with priced menu items.

Crafts and baked goods will go for auction sale in the morning at 9 a.m., and very special pretty quilts for auction sale starting at 1 p.m.

The Haviland Friends Youth will be serving up BBQ beef sandwiches at 11 a.m, plus many other meat sandwiches, and they are not being skimpy either because sides are available. The meal deals will include sandwich, baked beans, cole slaw, dessert and drink. Priced menu items. Funds raised will help pay for youth missions.

Kay Unruh, chair of the Barclay College Ladies Auxiliary, said that she has big quilts and little baby quilts too.

"Some of these quilts are made in Missouri from Amish hands," Unruh said.

As a special added feature to entice the men out there into attendance at the auction, there is a Haviland Centennial Rifle being auctioned off in the afternoon, also part of this event.

The rifle is a gold-plated Winchester 30/30 lever action that was made for the Haviland Centennial in 1988. Only 25 of these specially designed rifles were made. The rifle was bought at a sale and is being offered in the auction to help support Barclay College.

The Bear's Den will be open from 5 p.m. until midnight and will be serving pizza, burgers, fries, ice cream and more.

For additional information about possibly contributing items to the auction or more details about the overall event, please contact Kay Unruh at the following email address: kay.unruh@barclaycollege.edu.

To contact Mark Miller instead by phone, please call him at 620-862-5252 for event details.

Parking will be available to the public to the south by the library and to the west by the gymnasium.