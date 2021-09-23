New AEDs and unused phone lines top Pratt County business in prior week

Michael Blackford

Pratt Tribune

Rick Shriver, Pratt County Commission Chair, attended the group's September 13 meeting via Zoom, due to an active COVID-19 diagnosis. Though he may not have been feeling the best, business was conducted as usual.

Commissioners have begun interviews for the position of Pratt County EMS Director, to fill the vacancy left by Scott Harris. Two interviews have already been held and two more take place next week. Bryan Attebery, current interim director, is one of the applicants being considered.

As interim EMS Administrator, Attebery reported that he was awarded a grant to purchase 10 AEDs for the county. These can be placed anywhere deemed appropriate. The grant requires the purchasing of Physio AED’s. Physio is what the county uses now and the new ones will also connect to current equipment. Cintas presented a different AED for the county to consider, manufactured by Zoll Medical.

"The grant does not allow us to purchase any except the Physio devices. Even if it did give us permission to buy the Zoll devices, I would recommend against it," Attebery said. "Although the Zoll devices are good and have additional features they do not connect to the system that EMS is using. This would cause EMS to disconnect the Zoll device from the patient and connect theirs in order to administer and track patient care.”

Pratt County IT Director Mark Graber presented an assessment of phone lines that the county is paying for because it appears that several are unused. Graber has surrendered a few back to the phone company and the county should see a savings of $1300 per month beginning the next billing cycle.

“The next change will save about $50 per phone line,” Graber said.

He is continuing work to improve the billing process for the county.