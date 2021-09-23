Pratt Regional Medical Center achives new accreditation success with DNV

Pratt Regional Medical Center has announced the successful completion of its new accreditation process with awards from DNV. By earning accreditation, PRMC has demonstrated it meets or exceeds patient safety standards (Conditions of Participation) set forth by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

DNV’s accreditation program is the only one to integrate the ISO 9001 Quality Management System with the Medicare Conditions of Participation.

“The DNV program is consistent with our long-term commitment to quality and patient safety,” said Tammy Smith, VP and Chief Nursing Officer. “The ability to integrate ISO 9001 quality standards with our clinical and financial processes is a major step forward.” Pratt Regional Medical Center has three years from the date of its accreditation to achieve compliance with ISO 9001, the world’s most trusted quality management system used by performance-driven organizations around the world to advance their quality and sustainability objectives.

“We have taken an entirely different approach to accreditation, and hospitals are really responding,” said DNV Healthcare USA Inc. President Patrick Horine. “Since accreditation is a must-have credential for just about every hospital in this country, why not make it more valuable, and get more out of it? That’s where ISO 9001 comes into play and turns the typical get-your-ticket-punched accreditation exercise into a quality transformation.”

DNV’s accreditation program, called NIAHO® (Integrated Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations), involves annual hospital surveys – instead of every three years – and Healthcare Accreditation & Certification Services www.dnvcert.com/healthcare encourages hospitals to openly share information across departments and to discover improvements in clinical workflows and safety protocols.

In March 2021, the National Rural Health Association (NHRA) announced Pratt Regional Medical Center on their Top 20 Rural and Community Hospitals® list. PRMC was the only hospital in Kansas named to the list. This is the second year in a row for Pratt Regional Medical Center to make the Top 20 list, and third year in a row to be within the Top 100 rural and community hospitals across our nation. The Leapfrog Group in April released that PRMC had earned its 4th Straight “A” grade for Patient Safety. Also, in late April, PRMC learned of its overall CMS 5-Star Rating, CMS assigned star ratings to hospitals nationwide based on their performance across five quality categories. This top rating places PRMC in the top 13.56% of over 4,000 hospitals nationwide; one of only 5 facilities in Kansas that can claim this distinction.

DNV is a global independent certification, assurance and risk management provider, operating in more than 100 countries. Through its broad experience and deep expertise, DNV advances safety and sustainable performance, sets industry benchmarks, drives innovative solutions. Whether certifying a company’s management system or products, accrediting hospitals, providing training, assessing supply chains or digital assets, DNV enables customers and stakeholders to make critical decisions with confidence, continually improve and realize longterm strategic goals sustainably. DNV draws on its wide technical and industry expertise to help companies worldwide build consumer and stakeholder trust. Driven by its purpose, to safeguard life, property, and the environment, DNV helps tackle the challenges and global transformations facing its customers and the world today and is a trusted voice for many of the world’s most successful and forward-thinking companies. For more information about DNV, visit www.dnvcert.com/healthcare.