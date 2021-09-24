Woody's Bar and Grill - family owned and operated - everyone is family there

Kaatje Herndon

Pratt Tribune

Family owned, Woody’s Sports Bar & Grill in Pratt is one of a kind. E.J. Woody bought the bar and grill in 1983, wanting to make a place where hardworking men and women could come to have a drink and a good burger for a reasonable price. E.J. worked hard to make everyone feel like family. E. J. operated Woody’s till December 1997 when he passed away from a heart attack. This was a traumatic event for the establishment and just an overwhelming task for his wife Mae to do alone, so she had the help of Jim, her son.

The current owner, Jim was asked by his mother Mae Woody to purchase Woody’s in September of 1998. Her hope was to keep the family business in the family versus selling to outsiders. Jim had a desire to make his father proud and to grow the business in his honor. Jim first bought the buildings of other businesses, such as 416 S Main Street ( formerly Daylight Donuts) and 420 S Main Street ( formerly Deluxe Cleaners), and the next order of business was to update the menu, which used to just be burgers and fries.

It’s no secret that Woody’s values family, but Jim says “We also value great customer service, great food, and our great customers.”

What might be the most recognizable thing to a returning customer? Jim said what he thinks is most recognizable is the array of food they put out from the big menu they offer. Woody’s is bound to have something everyone in the family can enjoy.

During the pandemic, many loyal customers helped keep the business going by ordering or getting curbside, helping the Woody family stay afloat when their source of income was slow. Jim said, “Luckily for us we had amazing customers who helped us in our time of need to help us stay on our feet, and the help of our employees kept us going too.”

Employees are the hardest thing to find in their business though. “It’s hard to train the right people and get them to stay for long periods of time. Because we’ll get kids and in three or

four months they’ll be done, not wanting to come back.” Jim says. And when Jim is looking for employees, he looks for a few key things: “Dependable, loyal, good customer service, punctual, honest and work hard like we do”. If the Woody family has excelled at anything, it’s working hard.

The Woody family works hard every day to deliver their loyal customers great food. Their day starts at 8 a.m., coming in, opening, and just getting things ready for the day, warming up fryers, preparing ingredients, and then they work 8-to-10 hour shifts. After closing, it’s an hour of clean-up, and even after that they spend their time prepping food and getting things ready for the next day. Dedication to their establishment is truly the key to keep this well-oiled machine operating.

Jim says that the best part of running Woody’s is being your own boss. Woody’s right arm is Kristen, who runs the place while he and his wife, Shandra Lee-Woody, go to support their daughter in her activities, such as wrestling, or any other extracurricular activities.

Jim and his wife get to not only share their business and take time for themselves, but they also get to expand and grow the business as well.

Shandra and Jim plan to renovate their establishment sometime in the next year, specifically wanting to renovate the bathrooms, to make their customers’ experience even better. They want to stress making every returning customer’s experience better than the last, wishing to show their dedication not only to the first visit but to the customer’s second, third and further visits from there.

Woody’s strives to make every experience a good experience and help family and friends have a place to come together over something everyone can get behind: good food and even better service.