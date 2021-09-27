The Center announces new substance-use clinician

COURTESY OF THE CENTER

The Center for Counseling & Consultation recently announced Kevin Ford as its new substance-use clinician.

Ford is the new substance-use clinician seeing clients four days a week in central Kansas. He has been a clinician for 36 years and began his work in recovery when he checked into rehab at the age of 19.

He is currently employed by Mirror and will see clients at The Center’s locations.

Ford encourages anyone who is wondering if they have a substance-misuse problem to contact him or another counselor.

“It is definitely worth looking into,” he commented. “That is really the hardest part of all this – making that first call. But it is never too late. It is only too late when the funeral plans have to be made.”

Ford’s job is to help people explore and understand their options. If treatment is recommended, an individual’s circumstances will be taken in to account. Options include outpatient or inpatient treatment and community support groups.

Ford began seeing local and area clients at the end of July and about a month later he had 40 clients.

On-site substance-use counseling wasn’t available at The Center for a couple of years before Ford signed on.

He sees clients at 5815 Broadway in Great Bend on Mondays and Wednesdays; 217 E. Ave. N in Lyons on Tuesdays; and 606 Topeka, Suite 101 in Larned on Thursdays.

Ford is a licensed addiction counselor and Kansas certified gambling counselor. He helped develop an outpatient program at The Center in 2015. He has worked for Kansas Department of Corrections where he was a unit team manager and director of the Chemical Dependency Recovery Program at Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility and New Chance, where he was a counselor and intermediate supervisor.

The Center’s confidential 24/7 crisis hotline number is 800-875-2544.