Former KCHS student speaks at the Kansas State Fair in showcase event

Dennis Dutton

Kiowa County Signal

Rylee Ott, formerly from Kiowa County High School in Greensburg, was among the two dozen from around the state of Kansas who performed at the fifth Kansas State Fair Forensics Showcase. The event at the Hutchinson Kansas State Fair was held last Thursday, September 16 and was sponsored by the Sterling College Forensics/Debate team. Forensics is competitive speaking and interpretation events.

Students who had medaled at the State Forensics Championship Tournaments last May were invited to bring their award-winning performances to the State Fair audience. Ott performed her dramatic solo act entitled “Mrs. Needy” by David Ralph. Ott was a student at Kiowa County High School when she medaled at State Forensics last spring but now attends Forgan High School in Forgan, OK.

“It was impressive to see so many strong performances from students across the state,” said Sterling College Forensics Coach Ken Troyer who hosted the event. “Obviously there are good things happening at these schools. Rylee is a talented and dedicated performer. I understand she is even helping get competitive forensics going at her new high school in Forgan, OK. She is a poised, polished performer and could certainly continue performing and competing at the collegiate level.”

Veteran Forensics Coach Julie McCreight from Flint Hills High School in Rosalia, KS had never been to the State Fair Forensics Showcase before and said, “I was impressed. This was a great event for me and my students to see a variety of quality forensics pieces and performances from across the state. I’m so glad we came and I want to bring even more students next year.”

As the sponsor of the event Sterling College’s Forensics/Debate team was highlighted as being consistently named to the top 25 nationally and as offering competitive scholarships commensurate with athletics scholarships.

