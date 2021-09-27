Senior center in St. John announces commodities distribution and bingo schedule

Sandy Smith

St. John News

As the month of September draws to a close, senior center activities continue. The Emergency Food Assistance Program Commodities distributed by Sunflower Seniors in cooperation with Kansas Department for Children and Families will be September 28, 2021 between 9 and 10 a.m. at Witt Community Center, 215 E. 3rd Ave., St. John. There is no age limit for participants within the St. John and Stafford communities who qualify with the income regulations.

The monthly BINGO games are scheduled for September 29, 2021 at 1:30-3 p.m. in Senior Center. Each player is asked to bring a candy bar to play. Grand Prizes and refreshments are provided by USD 350 Recreation Commission. No Pitch Club this week.

Friendship Meals scheduled for the week of the 27th of September is: Mon. Chicken Alfredo, Green Beans, Pasta Salad and Garlic Bread; Tues. Salisbury Steak, Sweet Potato Casserole, Cauliflower, and Breadsticks; Wednesday, Pulled Pork, Fried Potatoes, Mixed Veggies and Roll; and Thurs. Spaghetti and Meat Sauce, Garlic Bread and Corn Salad. Please call 620-5493403 for Reservation for Meal by 10 a.m.