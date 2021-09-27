Mobile home engulfed in flames Saturday evening in Pratt, owner gets out unharmed

A mobile-home was fully engulfed in flames when City of Pratt firefighters arrived on scene at 501 Starr Court, Saturday at 6:20 p.m. in Pratt. The lone occupant, Shannon Dunsworth, was able to escape from the home and was not injured.

"When we arrived, there was a lot of fire visible coming out of the front windows and flames well over the top of the trailer," said Pratt Fire Chief David Kramer. "In talking to the home owner, who was able to get out, we determined it may have started on the deck area, but we have no conclusive evidence of that yet."

Kramer said the homeowner had either just been getting into or out of the shower when he smelled smoke. He said he went to the front door and opened it and the fire just whoshed into the trailer.

"At this time we do not have a cause of fire established," Kramer said. "The individual said he was not grilling anything on the deck but he did say he does smoke and it was possible a cigarette could have rolled under the deck, though he always tries to be very conscious of creating any fire hazard."

Nearby neighbors Richard and Wanita Meyer said they had been in their own backyard just minutes before and thought they smelled smoke but figured someone in the neighborhood must be griling in their backyard.

"We were inside when we heard a siren and looked out, and whoosh that whole house was on fire," Richard Meyer said. "We were so glad to see that the person living there got out okay."

Dunsworth got out of his home unhurt, but without shirt or shoes so a local firefighter helped find the occupant some shoes and additional clothing during the event.

Fire Chief Kramer said two teams of firefighters went into the burning trailer home to put out the fire, containing flames to the front third of the structure.

"It was pretty close quarters in there and we were pretty fortunate to even get it stopped," Kramer said.

Additional firefighters extended waters lines in different directions on the property to protect neighboring buildings from catching on fire.

"We are able to protect all of the nearby homes from damage, especially the home to the north that was very close," Kramer said.

City of Pratt firefighters were on the scene of the fire for two hours, making sure there were no hot spots that could reignite later.