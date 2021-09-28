Drach's Orchard: A place of joy and fulfillment for Stafford County couple and visitors

Edward J. Naughton

St. John News

More than 15 years ago, Larry and Jean Drach talked about what they wanted to do in their retirement years. Though Larry had no real experience in planting and tending fruit trees, he told his wife, "I want to start work on establishing an apple orchard."

This year Larry and Jean found themselves in the midst of their most successful year of fruit growing since they first started Drach's Orchard in Stafford County in 2006. The long-married coupled tends approximately 150 apple trees on their six-acre orchard property northwest of Hudson three miles east of the U.S. Highway 281 and K19 junction. They also grow and sell pumpkins as well as make and sell their own very fresh apple cider. The orchard has become so successul that during the month of September they advertised on their Facebook site: Drach's Farm, $1 for 1 pound U-pick from a variety of delicious apple choices.

They also offer the same great deal for those not u-picking necessarily, but still want some good eating and baking apples. They have a man who works as a picker especially to help those unable to pick apples themselves due to age or disability.

"We realized that all the work we do during the year is well-worth it the moment we pick a fresh juicy apple from that tree," Jean Drach said.

In previous years, activities at the orchard included children-oriented activities like pumpkin hunts and other games, but the atmosphere changed in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic struck. Unfortunately they don't hold those kind of events anymore because of concerns related to social distancing and possible disease spread.

"We do welcome children coming with their parents, and of course we want to know if parents want to bring their children and get a little pumpkin to take home with them, along with some apples," Drach said.

This season, roadside signs and flags on Highway 281 have encouraged passerbys to come and u-pick some fresh apples. Those stopping in include adventurous and pleasant people like bicycle enthusiasts and other travelers along life's highway, as well as locals from Pratt and Stafford counties who found their Facebook website and called them to confirm hours of operation. Orders are always welcome for apple cider or a basket full of crunch-a-bunch apples.

Saturday is the main day for u-pick apples in the fall harvest season, usually from about 10 a.m. until about 1 p.m., but they are thinking of extending those Saturday u-pick hours further into the afternoon as the weather cools.

Apple varieties now present on the trees include Winesap, Fuji, Jonagold, yellow apples and MacIntosh. In the month of August additional varieties were available for picking like Arkansas Black and Snow Sweet, though those varieties and some others have been thoroughly picked. There were also some Bartlett and pineapple pears, now gone but available again next year.

Though the orchard is open limited hours, Larry and Jean said they welcome anyone with an interest to call and special appointments can be set up for the purchase of apples, apple cider and pumpkins. The phone number to reach them is 620-615-2650.

The cider is made on site with a special hydro-press that creates fresh, healthy, clean and delicious to drink cider from apples grown on the premise. It is priced reasonably at $5 per half-gallon.