News briefs: Chamber announces interim director, school in Green Zone, free testing here

News briefs for 9-29-21:

Chamber welcomes interim director

The Pratt Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors is pleased to introduce Tammy Wellbrock as the part-time Interim President/CEO of the Chamber of Commerce. Wellbrock served as recent past President/CEO of the Hays Area Chamber of Commerce, Interim Executive Director of the FHSU Alumni Association and is currently serving as the part-time Interim President/CEO of the Colby Area Chamber of Commerce. She founded Girl Twin Solutions, LLC which provides an array of services to individuals seeking professional training for leadership positions as well as strategic planning for non-profit boards.

Wellbrock will be providing services to the Pratt Chamber community both remotely as well as in person until a permanent director is hired. She looks forward to assisting the board with membership relations and reorganization during this time of transition.

Pratt schools move into Green Plus zone for COVID protocols

Pratt USD 382 Superintendent Tony Helfrich announced last week that Pratt has pulled back to Green Plus on zone protocols after local cases dropped within that zone. This does make masking optional for all students. Those students who wish to continue to use masking as a mitigation are welcome to do so because some households in the community have different needs and concerns.

"We continue to monitor our criteria daily and use our local (district connected) case numbers as our primary criterion," Helfrich said.

The distrcit recently received a grant from KDHE (Kansas Department of Health and Environment) to provide optional testing to help kids stay in school. This is optional and requires a parent permission for a student to be in the covid testing program.

"We can use this program to shorten or eliminate quarantines," Helfrich said. "It should be offered as an option for parents if your child is a close contact or reports covid symptoms."

Helfrich said the distrcit will continue to work with local healthcare professionals with the objective to keep schools open and students moving forward safely.

Free COVID-19 testing provided in Pratt on September 29, November 3

The Pilot International Club of Pratt is sponsoring free COVID-19 testing on Wednesday, September 29 and on Wednesday, November 3 in Pratt. Come to Pratt Community Center (619 N. Main) from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. to sign in for BinaxNow OTC Home Test Kits or PCR Saliva patient-administered tests. Approved by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

Pilot International of Pratt, Kansas is a non-profit service organization that meets twice monthly on the 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of every month.

Volunteers needed at area humane society

Volunteers are needed at the Pratt Area Humane Society for office support, animal enrichment support, cleaning support, and facility upkeep support along with other jobs. Visit the website or come into the shelter to fill out an application form. A shelter representative will then be in touch with to set up an initial meet and greet and schedule the training that is required.

PAHS welcomes and needs volunteers to keep running smoothly. Volunteers make such an impact in helping fulfill PAHS mission. We need people with all skill sets to help be a voice for the homeless pets in our community.

For everyone's safety the following is the recommended age requirements: Ages 18 & Older: approved volunteer application required; Ages 17-14: approved volunteer application, and a parent/guardian must sign the volunteer waiver; Ages 13 & younger: must always have a parent/guardian with them while volunteering at the shelter, the parent/guardian must have an approved volunteer application.

PAHS is located at 10233 Bluestem Blvd., Pratt.