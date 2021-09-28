Skyline School system crowns Diaz and Scherer as royalty in homecoming events

Skyline School students and staff reveled in a patriotic-themed homecoming event that crowned King Angel Diaz and Queen Kyle Scherer last Friday afternoon. In the evening, homecoming candidates were recognized and the Skyline High School football team went on to win the homecoming game 30-14, over rival Pretty Prairie.

To start the annual festivities in the decorated homecoming gym on Friday, September 17, emcee's Kameron Moreland and Presli Harts opened the assembly by leading the crowd in the reading of the Preamble to the US Constitution. The theme of the event was "Born in the USA."

Candidates Alea Nelson and Owen Jones, Averey Haskett and Jesus Casas, Baylee Lauffer and Isaac Allphin, and Gillian Swindler and Leo Egging paraded into the Thunderdome amid bunches of red, white and blue balloons, holding red, white and blue flowers.

Cheerleaders led spirit-filled cheers and staff members Michelle Schmidt, Lacey Robinson, Michelle Bair, Tonie Graber, Lori Anschutz and Principal Diane Houseperformed a surprise dance for the students.

Cheerleaders Kory Anschutz, Randi Hoffman and Yell Leader Brock McKennon pep up the crowd during the Pep Assembly.