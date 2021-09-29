Candles, clothes, gift items help create feel-good experiences for customers at Memories

MIchael Dishman

Pratt Tribune

Located at 110 S Main in Pratt, Memories has been catering to customers’ needs since it first opened its doors in 1986, and it is now celebrating its 35th anniversary.

Memories was originally opened by the current owner and her mother in 1986, and they originally sold home-made candles and other different holiday and celebratory based gifts. Since then, there have been many new items added to the stock. They offer an assortment of clothes, as well as different candles and gifts of all sorts for sale.

Cathy Hergenreder, the owner of Memories, said that she “tries to provide feel good experiences for customers.” This is seen in the multiple initiatives taken by the owner to create feel-good experiences.

Hergenreder takes pride in the fact that Memories offers free gift wrapping and specialty bags for purchases. In addition to this, she tries to find more specific items if they are requested by customers.

She has made a few changes in order to adapt to common pandemic needs, such as required masking. But in addition to this common change, the staff has been willing to adapt to what customers need. For instance, Hergenreder said that “free home delivery and curbside pickup are available.”

In addition to the services provided in the form of free home delivery, free gift wrapping, and the continual working with customers to find the perfect items, Memories also has another service it provides. Chris Hoener, a part time worker at Memories, helps customers with how to arrange the bought decorations from the store when at their homes in order that the customer may gain the most enjoyment out of their purchased pieces.

Hoener enjoys working at Memories part time, because of how it allows for her own artistic and creative parts to come out, and what she said provided “a breath of fresh air.” She said she also loves to help people and feels that the entire store is a very relaxing place to be. Hoener begins her work days by walking through Memories and checking what is new in stock. After this, she begins to work her “magic.” She begins to create new displays with what is available.

Memories has adapted to the times by trying to gain a greater foothold in the digital areas of business. Hergenreder said that major competition is “not the stores in town, but instead bigger online shopping websites.” In order to gain more influence on the internet, Memories has begun to advertise on sites like Facebook and Instagram.

Hergenreder tries to be of service for customers and hopes that customers will continue to enjoy the experiences available in small town businesses. As she said, “towns need local small businesses that allow communities to thrive.”

Memories is open from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. on Saturday. To contact the store, call (620)-672-3543, or email memgifts_86@gmail.com.