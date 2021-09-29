Corn harvest is culmination of year-long work, watching and waiting for area farmers

For retired farmers Bill and Landa Moore of Byers in northern Pratt County, there is nothing better than sitting on the front porch watching corn harvesters fill their trucks and lumber off to the elevators. For Sawyer farmers Dennis and Ellen Mohler at the southern edge of Pratt County, there is one thing better, seeing the last load make it's way to storage.

"I just love corn harvest," Landa Moore said. "It fills my heart to see the combines come in and get cutting. I've been doing this for more than 40 years and it's my favorite time of year."

Moore said that farming was a tough business to get into, and even tougher to carry on because there is never a break, something always needs doing.

"It's true that in farming, what doesn't kill you makes you stronger," she said. "It's a wonderful life but it's a disappearing lifestyle. I do think there are many today who don't understand what actually all goes into farming and into making those food items available at the grocery store."

For Moore, who, despite the dust in the air, now enjoys sitting on the front porch watching harvest activities, there is much more to harvest than just watching yellow kernels fill a truck at the end of the field. With 700 acres of irrigated corn to maintain, the workload now carried by their hired crew of Kent Moore and Greg Johnson is never-ending.

"Growing corn is a year-round job," she said. "Our farmers have spent hours testing the soil, preparing it to the right nutrient content, watching the weather, cleaning equipment, planting seeds, watching the weather, applying the right fertilizer, maintaining the irrigation systems, watching the corn grow, watching the weather, monitoring the soil, getting the machinery in shape, watching the weather, timing and scheduling field work, watching the corn dry off, looking for bugs, getting ready for harvest. And finally here we are. There is so much that goes into it. It means so much to me to see them getting it cut and out of the field safely."

Moore said most of their corn goes directly to a local feedlot for beef consumption after harvest. There it is fed to cattle that turn it into meat for consumers.

At the southern end of Pratt County, Mohler Farms are just finishing up their 2021 corn harvest and Ellen Mohler couldn't be happier.

"We just finished cutting corn," Mohler said on Saturday. "We had all dryland acres and it was a dry summer over here. We've had better years, but all in all, we are just glad to get it safely out of the field. That's always a good feeling, getting it done before it rains."

Mohler said most of their corn is sold to the ethanol plant north of Pratt after harvest. Some is kept to feed livestock.

According to a Kansas Crop Progress news release last week, south-central Kansas is ahead of the rest of the state in acres harvested. Forty-six percent of acres planted have been cut, while in the northern part of the state only six percent are complete (north central). Of the harvested acres so far in Kansas, 20 percent is ahead of harvest averages from last year, the National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) reported.

In Pratt County, Jim Bob Lewton, Senior Vice President of Grain Operations at Kanza Cooperative Grain Offices, Iuka, said that fall harvest is currently in full swing.

“We have had open weather which kept corn harvest progressing nicely. Harvest is just over half done and yields seems to be fairly average,” Lewton said.

Kanza Cooperative Communications Manager Jackie Mundt said that changeable conditions from one end of Pratt County to the other make harvest predictions and summaries hard to come by.

"Sometimes it isn't until months later that we can actually get accurate figures on what kind of corn crop we've had this year," she said. "We have irrigated acres, dryland farms and different types of soil. All of that, plus a complex system of grain handling means that it takes a while to get quality and quantity evaluations done."