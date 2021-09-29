Master Gardener: Look out for yellow jacket wasps (and their nests) in the garden

Chris Himmelwright

Pratt Tribune

Yellow Jacket Wasps

Look out for these garden pests

We have had reports of yellow jackets becoming more noticeable as they scavenge for food. They are most active from about mid-August until the weather turns cold in the fall. These wasps do sting so be careful.

The yellow jacket wasp is about 3/4" in length and can resemble a bee from a distance though bees have more hair and are duller in color. Also, yellow jackets like to frequent areas with food (human or pet) or compost piles rather than flowers. Be especially careful if drinking soda outside as they are attracted to the sugary fluid.

If a nest is found, it is best to avoid the area as the wasps are more aggressive near their nest. These are beneficial insects as they feed on soft bodies insects such as caterpillars and sawfly larvae and should not be destroyed unless the nest presents a danger to people. Rather concentrate on removing food sources near areas you frequent as much as possible. This includes picking up and disposing of fruit that may have dropped from fruit trees.

Turfgrass

Should You Let Turf Grow Tall in the Fall

Sometimes you will hear people say to let the grass grow tall right before winter sets in. Their reasoning is that the extra foliage will insulate the crown of the plant from the extreme cold of winter. Although this may sound reasonable, in practice it probably does little, if anything, to increase winter hardiness. On the contrary, a canopy that is too high during the winter may lay over and become matted down, leading to an increased incidence of winter-diseases such as snow mold.

Turfgrass species vary genetically in their cold tolerance, with warm-season grasses such as bermudagrass, zoysiagrass and buffalograss being less cold tolerant than the cool-season types such as tall fescue and Kentucky bluegrass. Given these differences, cold tolerance is improved by increasing the health of the plants going into the winter, and healthy plants are a result of a sound management program (fertilizing, watering and mowing) during the spring, summer and fall.

The lawn will benefit more from continuing to mow at the recommended height than from trying to gain some insulation against winter cold by allowing it to grow tall.

Here is a list of the recommended mowing height ranges (in inches) for home lawns in Kansas:

Tall fescue 2.5 -3.5

Kentucky bluegrass 2-3

Buffalograss 2-3

Bermudagrass 1-2

Zoysiagrass 1-2

(Note: Mowing at heights below 1.5 inches requires a reel mower).

There may be some benefits gained by adjusting mowing heights WITHIN the recommended range at times. For example, it is a good practice to mow warm-season grasses at the higher end of recommended heights during late summer and early fall because this practice should help them store more carbohydrate reserves for the winter, and it may reduce the incidence of certain cool-weather diseases. But the rule to remember is to stay within the recommended height range for your species.

* Adapted from the Kansas State Horticulture Newsletter by Pratt County Master Gardener Chris Himmelwright.