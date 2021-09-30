Ministerial support for local police departments and extensions outlined by new chaplain

Edward J. Naughton

Pastor Michael Blackford has been ministering in Pratt less than a year, but already he is making his mark in the county as not only the pastor of Pratt Free Methodist Church at 1024 Maple Street, and as a freelance writer for the Pratt Tribune. This summer Blackford also assumed duties under the supervision of Pratt County Sheriff Department head Jimmy White as official police chaplain for the county.

"My primary responsibility in working for the sheriff department is to be the liaison between the sheriff, the Pratt County sheriff department, and all of the churches and/or pastors in town," Blackford said.

From the standpoint of providing spiritual direction, leadership and support for the personnel employed in the sheriff department, Blackford has a significant secondary role to play and he takes that responsibility very seriously, especially considering the stressors that Pratt County Sheriff department personnel and police in general including City of Pratt police undergo, while on patrol on our city streets, highways and byways.

There are also sheriff department staff who have challenging duties to perform in a high-stress environment such as jail-keepers for the county's jailed population.

Blackford said he also helps anyway he can within the scope of his assigned duties to minister to the needs of sheriff department family members too.

"I am not an officer of the law. I don't carry weapons or wear a vest. As far as ride-alongs, I am encouraged to do those ride-alongs sometimes, to be available for the officers at a place and a time where it is one-on-one. I want them to be able to share with me what is going on and to know that I am available," he said.

As someone who has experienced challenges, personal loss, and various difficulties himself in his life journey, Blackford recognizes his need to both encourage others and receive encouragement from others, and especially from his peers.

Blackford said he counts on emotional and spiritual support from his ministerial peers in town. He has been a widower for many years. He is a father of five children, and grandfather of five children.

He meets regularly with a small group of ministers in town that usually meets on Tuesdays. They can together share a laugh or a good story, but also they can discuss what might be troubling them. So then they pray one for another that they have spiritual strength to meet their own soulish needs, but also that they might go on to perform their duties faithfully and responsibly, in the day or week they find themselves in.

The local sheriff department has much benefit with Blackford onboard as police chaplain, so that they can call upon him to help them while they perform their professional duties and especially in a time of spiritual or emotional need.

Also the community as a whole benefits from the services that Blackford provides because when the absolute worst scenario occurs like a death from accident or injury, people often want someone to come alongside them in their immediate grief and confusion, so a police chaplain is trained to do that.

"As far as death notifications, Sheriff White did indicate to me that he would not expect that I would be the one to actually perform that notification, but rather that I would drive separately from the notifying officer, then I would possibly go to that residence, or place, where someone like a parent or a loved one is being told for instance that a family member has just died," Blackford said. "The sheriff department would take care of the notification and then offer my services to the family. If the family wants someone of a faith nature to to talk with, or to pray with, or even if they need to know for instance - what happens from here? I could then help them understand the process and then to actually help them through that process."

Blackford can be reached at 620-755-6928 or by email mwblackford@gmail.com.