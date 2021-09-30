Pratt will take on Cheney in football battle of 'undefeateds' after 2021 homecoming Friday

Venue changes, weather changes and parade route changes have been made several times as Pratt High School gets ready for 2021 homecoming festivities this Friday, October 1. Candidates for royalty, announced last month, remain the same.

Greenback senior royalty candidates this year are Addie Hoeme and Peyton Koehler, Livia Swift and Liam Primrose, Lexi Walker and Matthew Shanline.

The homecoming court consists of juniors Kena Sterling and Carson Hoeme, sophomores Alyana Bertram and Dylan Vail, and freshmen- Sadie Green and Ethan Stimatze.

The PHS homecoming assembly has been moved from Zerger Field to the PHS gym 1:30 p.m. Friday because of weather predictions. The outdoor venue was established when the district was under Amber Zone protocols for COVID-19, but as numbers of positive cases have dropped in the community, the district has moved to a Green Zone, allowing the inside gathering in the gym.

The homecoming parade, set to start at 3 p.m. on Friday has changed this year due to a change in KDOT regulations. It will start in the parking lot southwest of the ACE building and move up Fifth Street to the corner of Jackson and Fifth. At that corner it will turn north on Jackson to Second Street. Great parade viewing can be found on Jackson between Second and Fifth streets. If the parade is cancelled due to weather, it will be announced Friday at the homecoming assembly and on the Greenback Athletic Facebook page.

The Greenback football team takes on Cheney High School at 7 p.m. at Zerger Field. All are invited to wear green and come out and support their high school athletes in this match-up between two undefeated teams. Pratt and Cheney come into the game with identical records of 4-0.

The Pratt High School homecoming dance will be Saturday as scheduled from 8-10 p.m. Again, due to the weather forecast it is being moved inside to the PHS Commons.