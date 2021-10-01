Old pool bath-house, built in 1940, may be used by Kiowa County firefighters for training

Edward J. Naughton

Kiowa County Signal

The old pool in Greensburg, built in 1940 and now years ago filled and buried in by dirt forever, was once proudly accompanied by a bathhouse - a building that still stands today though padlocked. That building may have a purpose in the near future for use as a training for firefighters of the Greensburg Fire Department; that is if training officer Devin Bundy gets his wish.

Bundy appeared before Greensburg City Council on September 20 with his own agenda in mind and made a pitch to city council for the old bathhouse to become a new site for firefighters and regional cooperative partnering fire departments to use in the necessary professional training of firefighters.

"The building has enough area for confined space training, ladder training and rope training. We can simulate structure fires in a controlled environment and learn better how to handle situations like that," Bundy said.

The bath-house was built more than 80 years ago by men working in what was known at that time as the Works Progress Administration (WPA) under the New Deal. Many types of public works projects met with the President's support and encouragement, and funded by approval of the U.S. House of Representatives, so that the country could employ possibly hundreds of thousands of previously unemployed men in the wake of the deep economic depression that the nation suffered in the years previous to WPA. These men gained the satisfaction of contributing to the general well-being and safety of their fellow Americans, while being able to earn a living and thereby learn various trades, so that things like various power plants, water-works, bridges, or other important public accessible buildings, and yes even city pools could be built and enjoyed by many throughout the country.

The city of Greensburg had to do their part at the time and citizens of that day voted for funds to help the project. The original pool, now covered over completely for years, has only faded blue lines around it to mark the now buried pool - the dirty blue and faded lines and words of water's depth and safety precautions are the only visible reminders of what was a community center of entertainment before the new pool opened July 4, 2015.

At the recent Greensburg City Council meeting, Bundy said the Greensburg Fire Department feels that the old pool bathhouse is an ideal location in the city to hold training sessions and meet the annual approximate 200 hours pump time requirements under ISO standards for the fire department.

"This old bath-house would be the best way to get better training in fighting fires in Greensburg in general, especially in developing training scenarios that will help fire-fighters be more ready to deal with house fires should they eventually occur in the city which don't usually happen in the city, but nonetheless the fire department needs to better trained and prepared in case they do happen," he said.

The fire department will qualify for better insurance rates under ISO requirements to help them control costs in their operating budget if they can document the minimal required pump time in their training regimens and actually prove it by their records.

"I think it is a good idea, because the building is not being used now, and they would benefit from it greatly and we want them to be able to fight a house fire if they need to fight a house fire," said Haley Kern, city council member.

Despite being padlocked and shuttered for many years, the bath-house has been painted and tagged with graffiti murals and Lorax sayings. With a good concrete structure intact, there is now the opportunity for it to serve a more useful purpose.

Bundy said the fire department has plans to better secure the building to avoid vandal abusing and unlawful intrusion.

After more discussion, council members agreed to support the plan to use the old pool bath-house as a firefighter training facility.

No dates have been released yet as to the schedule of training events that might occur there, but now that the Greensburg Fire Fepartment has the blessing of the city council, they are free to set some of their training plans in motion.